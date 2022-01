We have hopefully all got our heads around Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane and what's the difference between Genie+ Lightning Lane and Individual Lightning Lane by now. Well as of January 26, 2021 there have been a number of popular Character Meet and Greet Experiences added to the list of Genie+ Lightning Lane Experiences. For many people this may seem irrelevant but for others it could be a pull to purchase the service rather than face hours of queuing just to see their kids favorite princess.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO