Several wounded in shooting at lecture theatre in German city

A lone gunman has wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the south-west German city of Heidelberg.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but did not give details of how that happened.

They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.

Police did not specify how many people were wounded or how seriously.

They said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barrelled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants.

Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.

