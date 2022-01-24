ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold price up amid keener risk aversion

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Gold futures prices are higher in early U.S. trading Monday, as it's a general “risk-off” trading day in the marketplace today start the trading week. Silver is weaker on a corrective pullback from recent good gains. February gold futures were last up $8.40 at $1,839.90 and March Comex...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Silver Prices#Gold Trading#Kitco News#Comex#Russian#The Federal Reserve#Open Market Committee#Fed
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold has priced in Fed rate hikes - Commerzbank

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The precious metal has held up nicely heading into the FOMC meeting tonight. Briesemann also gives us some...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs long gold, sees prices rising to $2,150

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report published Thursday, the bank said that it is raising its 12-month price forecast to $2,150...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Wall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Wednesday after two turbulent sessions and ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, with a stellar outlook from Microsoft boosting technology stocks. The Fed policy decision is due at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), with the U.S....
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold and silver both move lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold fell just over -1.50% after the FOMC meeting and press conference last night and this morning the yellow metal moved another -0.33% lower. Silver also struggled and dropped another -1.46% overnight. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is -0.46% in the red, and spot WTI has fallen -0.39%.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold is hit hard even though the Fed's updated monetary policy came in as expected

The FOMC meeting concluded today and as many expected, extreme volatility came into both the U.S. equities markets as well as gold. What was unexpected was the statement released by the Federal Reserve and how gold reacted to their updated monetary policy. Clearly, market participants had not factored in analysts' and economists' consensus of the outcome. The expectations were that interest rates would remain where they are, and the Federal Reserve would complete its tapering process in March and implement its first-rate hike immediately following the completion of the tapering process.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Wings of wax & a house of gold

Where's Jay? As the US stock market tumbles, investors (who have devolved into QE welfare worshippers) want to know where their "sugar daddy" Jay Powell is. Why is he so quiet as the stock market tumbles? Why won't he announce that he's killing his rate hike plans and is ready to rescue the investors with more QE and related handouts?
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy