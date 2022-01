Anthony Martial is ready to play anywhere for Sevilla after completing a loan move from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.France international Martial joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in 2015 but had found himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford and been heavily linked with a move away.Sevilla, currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages as part of the deal, but it is understood there is no option to buy included.The 26-year-old was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim United manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO