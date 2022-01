CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — For a second straight day, police in Cedar Rapids have responded to a fatal shooting within the city. Police say in a news release that someone called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday to report a person down in Cedar Valley Park. Arriving officers found the body of a male victim lying in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Kavon Iberheem Johnson. Police say he appeared to have been targeted. No arrests were immediately reported. Hours earlier on Thursday afternoon, police responding to a report of a shooting found the body of another person lying in a street in a residential area. Police say that shooting, too, appeared to be a “targeted incident.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO