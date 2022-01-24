ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Singles Out Manchester City Forward for 'Exceptional Performance' Against Southampton

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQhf1_0du4IgPd00

Grealish has had his fair share of criticism for his performances since making a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa in the last summer transfer window.

While it cannot be denied that the Englishman has made a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium, Jack Grealish’s display in Manchester City’s recent 1-1 draw against Southampton was an encouraging sign of things to come.

Speaking after his side’s latest Premier League fixture, Pep Guardiola raved about Jack Grealish’s performance against the Saints.

The best game he has played since he has been with us, by far. An exceptional performance. He played really, really well. I’m talking about when he has the ball, what he has to do."

Guardiola added, "In a team that is so tight, they defend so narrow, it is not easy. He played exceptionally."

In Aston Villa, he played wide, after he moved wherever he wants and came inside. He’s the perfect player to play between the lines. So aggressive, made incredible runs, he dropped the Southampton team to the by line, his decision making is excellent.”

The Catalan manager summed up Jack Grealish’s display by saying, “He had two almost clear chances to dribble and shoot that were blocked. He played really well. I was so satisfied today for the performance that Jack has done.”

While some of the criticism labelled at the Englishman’s performances has been fair, it is worth pointing out that a host of the club’s signings in the Pep Guardiola era have struggled in their debut campaigns, before bursting into life in their second seasons.

If one of the greatest thinkers in world football in Pep Guardiola is heaping praise on Jack Grealish’s name for his latest outing, there’s a lot to be hopeful about when it comes to the Manchester City’s new number 10.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Englishman#Southampton#Catalan
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Seven Clubs Show Interest in Rising City Midfielder, New Signing to Complete Etihad Switch Before Friday - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 25th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, as we enter the final week of the January transfer window. Julian Alvarez to Manchester City should be announced before Friday. (Diario Ole, Sport Witness) Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will wait for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Mario Balotelli's back! What has Italy striker been up to during international exile?

In a major blast from the past, striker Mario Balotelli has been recalled into the Italy national side more than three years since his last international cap. Balotelli has been included by coach Roberto Mancini for a special training camp ahead of the Azzurri's upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against North Macedonia in March. The 31-year-old, who now plays in Turkey with Adana Demirspor, will be part of the 35-man group that Mancini will examine over the course of a three-day get-together set to take place this week.
MLS
The Independent

Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Manchester City Midfielder Set for Ligue 1 Loan Switch

Ever since Luka Ilic signed for Manchester City, the youngster has been identified as one to watch for the future, and tipped to emulate the success seen within the game from his brother in Serie A. However, the Serbian midfielder's career up until now has been defined by a series...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Take a Risk, Why Not?!" - A Week in the City

The Argentinian media lit up last week, as if one mass email had been sent out to everysinglejournalist@argentina.com, with reports that Manchester City were about to activate the release clause of River Plate’s striker, Julián Álvarez. At first, I assumed we were on the receiving end of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
737
Followers
3K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy