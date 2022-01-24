Carvana is called the apex predator in auto retail by Morgan Stanley

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. charged up 6.7% in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Transportation Average's gainers, after J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman backed away from bearish call after the selloff to a three-month low. The stock closed Tuesday at $169.52, at the lowest price since Oct. 27, meaning it had erased more than everything it gained during the "meme"-like, short-squeeze-induced 108.3% rocket ride on Nov. 2 after the car rental company reported record third-quarter earnings. On Wednesday, J.P. Morgan's Brinkman raised his rating to neutral, after double downgrading it on Nov. 3...

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO