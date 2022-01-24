Spanish monarch's sister and husband break up after 25 years

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain Royals FILE - Spain's Duke of Palma Inaki Urdangarin and Princess Cristina de Borbon, left, show their daughter Irene in Barcelona, Spain, on June 8, 2005. The sister of Spain’s King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together. The announcement on Monday came a week after a gossip magazine in Spain published photos of Urdangarin taking a stroll in a southern French coastal town while holding hands with a work colleague. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez)

MADRID — (AP) — The sister of Spain's King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together, Spain's state news agency EFE reported Monday, citing a statement from the couple.

The announcement came a week after a gossip magazine in Spain published photos of Urdangarin taking a stroll in a southern French coastal town while holding hands with a work colleague.

In their statement to EFE, the couple asked for “respect” for a private decision “to end our marriage relationship by mutual agreement.” They added that their commitment to their four children remained “intact," the agency said.

Urdangarin, a 54-year-old former Olympic handball medal winner, was convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2018. He served part of his five-year and 10-month sentence until early last year in a northern Spanish prison before judges allowed him to swap it for community work.

Due to the corruption scandal, the couple was stripped of their aristocratic titles and dropped from the Royal House's payroll.

The judicial process, which also saw Cristina questioned and fined as a beneficiary of her husband's crimes, contributed to the erosion of the royal family's image, leading eventually to the abdication of Juan Carlos I, who passed on the throne to his son, Felipe, in 2014.

Cristina, 56, now lives in Geneva, Switzerland.

The couple married in Oct. 1997 at a lavish ceremony in Barcelona.

Urdangarin was asked last week about the photos published by Lecturas, a magazine focused on celebrities, as he went to work at a consulting firm in the Basque northern city of Vitoria.

“These are things that happen," he answered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
King of Spain's sister separates from husband

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish King Felipe VI's sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who was jailed in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have separated after he was caught with another woman by a gossip magazine. "By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital...
Princess Cristina of Spain and Husband Break Up After His Alleged Affair

Watch: Swedish Royal Family: Scandals, Romance & More. After 24 years of marriage, Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin are splitting up. The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement to Spanish state-owned newswire EFE on Jan. 24. "By mutual agreement we have decided to...
