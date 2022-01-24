ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Should I Forgive My Sister For Mocking My Fiancée's Sister's Death At My Fiancée's Bachelorette Party, And Other Advice Column Questions

digg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days....

digg.com

Comments / 50

Sally Martinez
3d ago

She is old enough to know what she did was incredibly hurtful and not funny. I would just send her a text letting her know her behaviour hurt your fiance and her family and that she is not welcome at the wedding or reception. It's your wedding. She needs to grow up.

Reply
32
Mama Mia
3d ago

Don't budge! If your family does not show to the wedding, cut them out of your life. You don't have to tolerate toxic people just because they are family.

Reply
27
Michelle Isernia
3d ago

First off, your sister is NOT a child, she is an ADULT and needs to face the consequences of her actions. What she did is mentally, spiritually and psychologically scarring. You have done the right thing by uninviting her from the wedding, if your family decides to not come either, then that is on THEM, NOT YOU. They are all playing her toxic game and you and your fiancée need to create your own family and walk away from yours.

Reply
13
Related
The Independent

Husband labelled ‘immature, insensitive idiot’ after ‘joking’ about wife’s ‘traumatic’ birthing experience

People are assuring a woman that her angry reaction was justified after she revealed that she yelled at her husband during a New Year’s Eve celebration with his family because he joked about her “traumatic” birthing experience.The new mother described the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she questioned whether she was wrong to fight with her husband “in front of his family during a NYE celebration after he joked about my birth experience”.In the post, the 25-year-old woman explained that she gave birth to the couple’s daughter a few weeks ago, and that, because it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My mother-in-law is coming between my mother and me'

My mother-in-law moved in with us after her husband died and while it had always been on the cards and there’s plenty of room for her to live semi-independently, it’s started to get me down. I thought we had a good relationship but she’s becoming more controlling, opening household bills addressed to my husband or me and so on. She has also become quite nosy, asking where I have been if I go out and sulking if I am back later than I said I would be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette Party#Wedding#Advice Column#Black Dresses
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I’m Falling for my girlfriend’s sister”

I’ll get straight to the point, lately we’ve been spending time together, lunches, out for a few drinks and bonding trying to build a relationship because my girlfriend tells me I need to get along with her. (Previously we butt heads all the time) And now I find out that we have so much in common and is even an easier going relationship than my current one. I have been with my girlfriend for 5 years and now I’m developing feelings for her sister. It’s definitely a can of worms I’d like to avoid so any solid advice would be great, avoiding her is out of the question because they live together so that’s nearly impossible.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

Help! I’m So Furious at My In-Laws for Commenting on My and My Baby’s Bodies.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Fed up with body comments: Second-time, sleep-deprived new mom here. About a month ago, I burned part of my body on a too-hot water bottle in bed that caused a painful 2-inch blister and now scab. Recently, embarrassingly, I picked at the scab (bad habit dating back to childhood) and needed to re-bandage it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I Want to Marry a Man Who’s Broke, With No Family Money. Is This a Terrible Decision?

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My partner and I are in our late 30s and have been together for a year. As we begin to talk about the future—living together, marriage, etc.—I am starting to think about our financial life, and I have some deep concerns. My partner has significant college debt, as well as a new car they are paying off on a zero-interest loan. They currently earn very little, as they are completing an education program (for which they took on a small amount of additional debt). They have no savings and no family they can turn to for financial assistance of any kind. The field they are studying to enter has significant potential in terms of job opportunities and earnings, and they are on track to complete this course by next summer. However, even if they land a job in their field immediately upon finishing the program, it will realistically take five to 10 years or more of concerted effort to repay their debt.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Waitress shares shocking response from boss when she asked for time off to see her dying sister

A waitress has gone viral after sharing her boss’s unbelievable response to her needing time off to see her dying sister.TikTok user Hillary Zinks (@hillary.zinks) shared the shocking story in a clip which has now been viewed over 1.7 million times.Zinks began the video saying she thinks “a lot of people can learn a lesson” from her story and captioned the clip, “how my sister in a coma helped me quit my job”.In the viral video, she explained that she has two jobs – a makeup artist in the film industry and a waitress at a restaurant. @hillary.zinks...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sevendaysvt

My 19-Year-Old Son Got Married Without Telling Me

My 19-year-old son came home from college for the holidays. The first thing he told me was that he got married to one of his friends whom I don't even know. Apparently, they did it to get some financial benefits. This makes me very sad, because I've been married for 20 years and I consider it to be a sacred institution. I'm heartbroken that he would treat it like a frivolous arrangement that doesn't really mean anything. I'm also very upset that he didn't talk to me about it before doing it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy