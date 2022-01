It is 2022, and the COVID-19 pandemic is still unrelenting, with no end in sight. Health care workers have been challenged mentally, physically, and emotionally. Sadly, some may never fully understand the struggles of many medical professionals, especially residents. It is no new news that residents have historically been underpaid and overworked. However, what is new is the inflation and price increase on the cost of living. Despite this, salaries have not changed to meet residents’ needs. Residents find themselves living paycheck to paycheck, and some even reverting to taking out loans to cover their living expenses. The heroes who risk their lives to save others can’t even afford to live their own lives.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO