Recently it’s been snowing like crazy in Pittsburgh, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Just last week, as the second week of online classes were starting, about six to eight inches of snow fell on campus. It also started to snow at the beginning of this week, which I think is a great start, even though I don’t think we got much accumulation. I’m so grateful that we’re still in shelter-in-place as of right now, because walking back and forth to classes in this brutal weather and snow would have been terrible. But it’s also hard to stay motivated since we’ve been stuck inside due to the weather conditions and shelter-in-place.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO