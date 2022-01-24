ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Monday before a chance of snow

By Ronelle Williams
KSN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice conditions that wrapped up the weekend will continue into the start of the new work and school week. Expect sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy these conditions while they are here because we are in store for a colder change by tomorrow. There will be...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Brief warm-up before another snow chance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been yet another chilly afternoon across the mountains. But we have some relief on the way for tomorrow...albeit, brief relief. The chill remains in the air for us tonight as skies remain clear. That will allow temperatures to drop into the teens for lows once again, with some in the low to middle teens as we wake up on Thursday morning.
HAZARD, KY
CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday. A coastal storm will bring us a variety of impacts including snow showers, slick roads, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding. While we are confident we’ll see accumulating snow, there is still uncertainty about how much we will get, particularly in the Baltimore metro area. Snow is expected to begin later in the day on Friday with the bulk of it falling overnight into Saturday morning. So far, it looks like the highest totals will be over the Eastern Shore, but this is something that we’ll...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Morning Wind Chills In The 20s As Light Rain/Snow Moves Toward Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —  North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon. The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later today, in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
wearegreenbay.com

Mild with a slight snow chance Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad day as temperatures are WAY UP compared to yesterday. Thursday takes highs in to the upper 20s! The issue is that a weak cold front that goes through the state which will bring plenty of clouds and a slight chance for light snow. It looks like snow accumulation will be very minor (if any) and few and far between. Expect a breezy day with SW winds going NW in the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and temperatures are dangerously low. Wednesday morning temperatures start below zero with wind chills feeling like -30 degrees. Sunny skies will look warm, but highs will only reach 12 degrees with wind chills below zero. CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather says frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Souza is also warning to limit time outside due to black ice, causing dangerous walking and driving conditions. There’s an end in sight to this deep freeze. Thursday’s going to be a much milder day with temperatures climbing to 30 degrees with a chance of scattered snow showers.
CHICAGO, IL
Turnto10.com

Tracking weekend storm with snow, high wind

The buzz about an impending large storm system for Saturday continues. As we get closer to the weekend, we will begin to refine our forecast as more model agreement becomes available. We continue to monitor trends in the model guidance to prepare for some amount of snow, high winds, and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up Overnight, Lake Effect Snow Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer. (Credit: CBS 2) The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees. THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees. FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Track#Winter Storm
WNEM

Tracking light snow chances for Thursday PM

Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Another cold & breezy day ahead with snow showers chances returning. We do track 30s returning in the extended forecast. Here's the latest!. Today & Tonight (Thursday) Most of Thursday morning should be dry. A few peeks of...
MICHIGAN STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief snow chance Thursday, warm weekend ahead

Our winter storm that brought a healthy amount of snow farther west Tuesday has ended. Snowy and wet roadways will refreeze later this evening, causing slick conditions to linger into Thursday morning. A system tracks to our south into the overnight. It keeps the snow on the other side of...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Tracking light snow chances for Thursday PM, colder Friday

Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Another cold & breezy day ahead with snow showers chances returning. We do track 30s returning in the extended forecast. Here's the latest!. Late Week (Thursday & Friday) Most of Thursday morning should be dry. A few peeks...
MICHIGAN STATE
KSN.com

Snow helps wheat, more moisture coming for the drought

Winter storms are never easy to forecast. The slightest shift in the storm’s track can drastically change how much snow will fall, plus a million other factors to consider. Our recent winter storm dropped a healthy amount of snow in western Kansas. One band, in particular, produced anywhere from a foot of snow to 27″ in the span of our Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 59

Tracking weak snow chances; milder finish to the weekend

Clouds are increasing and pockets of very light snow/flurries are on the way in spots. A southwesterly flow is now underway, so even with the added clouds today, temperatures will still climb into the lower 30’s. Not a huge warm up but at least not as harsh as yesterday’s (Wednesday) high of 21°.
ENVIRONMENT
Virginian-Pilot

Second round of snow coming for Hampton Roads; winter storm watch issued

A winter storm watch has been issued as another snowstorm is poised to hit Hampton Roads Friday night. South Hampton Roads and the Peninsula are predicted to get 4 to 6 inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday, according to a Thursday morning briefing report from the National Weather Service in Wakefield. The heaviest snow is likely to hit the Eastern Shore, with accumulations of up to 8 ...
NORFOLK, VA
WNEM

Tracking light snow chances for Thursday PM, colder Friday

Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Another cold & breezy day ahead with snow showers chances returning. We do track 30s returning in the extended forecast. Here's the latest!. Late Week (Thursday & Friday) Most of Thursday morning should be dry. A few peeks...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Temps Incoming As Potential Nor’Easter Looms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have a lot to discuss so let’s go at it in chronological order. And the beginning of the discussion is the COLD of tonight. The record low for this date is 2° set in 1961, when Kennedy was President. The average overnight low is now 25°. We are forecasting a low of 14°, and that would be the coldest night of the Winter season so far. (We are a little over 1/3 third of the way through the season at this point.) Still chilly tomorrow with a high of only 35°. That is below the average of 43°. By...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy