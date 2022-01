Intellia is considered the best gene editing company because of its first mover status in the use of in vivo gene editing technology. The reason why aggressive growth investors should buy the stock of Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA) is because the company is considered the best gene editing company because of its first mover status in the use of in vivo gene editing technology. There are two different ways that gene editing technology like CRISPR can be used, which are in vivo approaches and ex vivo approaches. In vivo gene therapy is the preferred strategy by most scientists because in vivo methods have the ability to reduce the time and resources needed for treatment for diseases with a genetic cause.

