My life is its own story that continues to write itself

Four questions prompted the work that makes up “Lift Ev’ry Voice: Narratives and Poems on Manhood” (826 Boston): “What is it like to be a young man of color in America”; “How do you see yourself in the world?”; “What do I see when I look at the world?”; “How does the world see me as a young man of color?” The resulting collection, written by the Becoming a Man Scholars at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, showcases a forceful, moving, and deeply felt examination and exploration of what it is to move through the world in this unsteady moment as a young man of color. “We all just skeletons / Fell asleep in science but I still be in my element / The girls who like me heaven-sent,” writes Aenaon Rodriguez. Rain reminds us “that skies bleed / In concrete jungles too,” writes Durane West. Thomas Thermidor writes of being raised by a resilient mother; Isaac Madera-Cepeda discusses how art-making allows him to explore his identity. Questions of justice, racism, inequality are addressed with verve and wisdom, as is other young-adult way-finding: “Although I am a kind person and hate to see animals killed, I wouldn’t mind that BBQ chicken, so I’m conflicted,” writes Tyler Caravalho. Hope and truth are stirred in a heavy, potent mix. As Kevin Ross writes, “America, not a day goes by when you don’t miss a beat. You find a way to let me know I’m Black.” A virtual launch will take place Thursday, January 27 at 4 pm. For more information, visit 826boston.org.

