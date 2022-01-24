ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My life is its own story that continues to write itself

By Arpita Das
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I was born, my grandpa from both sides of the family passed away, and my grandma from my mom’s side lived most of her life without her husband. My grandma never attended college and has lived with us for the past 16 years. But every day she continues to live...

My Story: Lost and Found

On March 13, 2020, I was 13 years old. Now, I’m 15. After two years and a pandemic, I’m a much different person. When I first heard that Ann Arbor Public Schools was closing schools for an extended spring break, I was elated. I was tired of the busy daily routine I had fallen into with school, clubs and sports. I expected to fill the time with the fun I felt I’d been missing out on. As a naive 8th grader, I was convinced it was going to be a great two weeks. And it was. In the beginning at least. I spent hours watching Netflix, reading books, going on runs and baking; all things I had wanted to do, but had lacked the time for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Debating my personality only led to my definition

ENFJ, or the Protagonist. The extroverted, intuitive, feeling, judging person who is represented by a long-haired, wizard-looking man cloaked in emerald with a large sword. That odd warlock figure is what I held as my pride and joy. With my defined personality, I felt as if I had outgrown my former position as a side character and taken the lead. For once in my life, I felt as though I had a significant impact and eventually would chase after my destiny like every main character I had seen in my favorite television shows.
MENTAL HEALTH
Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story cured my boredom and satisfied my curiosity

Curiosity flooded my senses as I wandered past the graphic novel section and saw the book Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story by Lilliam Rivera. Usually, I don’t stray from the fantasy genre, but my obsession with superheroes got the best of me. The intriguing art style and short blimps of words allowed me to fly through the book, and I finished in about an hour.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
My Hair Has Its Own Psychology: A Personal Journey

There I was at five, festooned with angelic blonde corkscrews, a showstopping adorable little ham who bloomed under the sunshine of all the attention that I received. If I belted out a song, people beamed because I was so cute. My ringlets bobbed in such a charming way. I believed my whole life would be as golden as my curls. But what happened to that identity when my hair, and what was considered acceptable, changed?
HAIR CARE
My Story: Petals with Purpose

On March 13, 2020, I was 15 years old. The first seed catalog had just arrived. It was shiny and colorful; everything my life was not at the moment. The catalog was a little ray of light in my mid-March dreary pandemic life, full of smooth petals and brilliant purples.
GARDENING
BCGS offers online session ‘Writing Family Stories’

PRINCETON - On Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. the Bureau County Genealogical Society will hold a virtual presentation, “Getting It Down: Writing Family Stories,” which will be presented by Claire Gebben. This presentation will appeal to anyone who has wanted to record their family stories, but does not...
PRINCETON, IL
My Story: Finding My Voice

On March 13th, 2020, I was fourteen years old. I had arrived at Clague Middle School in my usual outfit, a large University of Michigan sweatshirt with gray sweatpants; an outfit that could very well pass as a pair of pajamas. An outfit I had probably worn as pajamas. Choir was my second hour, an atrocious and simultaneously great way to start the morning. Workshopping, practicing and figuring out our new pieces were grueling, long and harsh on the ears. But when we had grasped a piece, the moment when we had a run through that was near perfect. Those are the moments where I cherished choir. Where I knew singing was something that I would never stop doing.
EDUCATION
Society
Relationships
Family Relationships
My Story: Across the Ocean

On March 13, 2020, I was 13 years old. The date haunts many people as the day the world was no longer normal; the day COVID-19 was introduced into our lives. It still haunts me for the same reasons, but March 13, 2020 has a different meaning to me. Seven...
My Story: Lessons Learned

On March 13, 2020, I was 13 years old. For months leading up to March, I had been dreaming of a way to get out of going to school. My eighth grade year had felt exhausting and I dreaded going everyday. When I learned that my school would be closing and extending our spring break by two weeks, I felt nothing but relief. I soon realized that this closure would bring changes to my life that I could have never expected.
What she lacks in answers she makes up for in sad stanzas of poetry

She’s dug her own grave. And she’s filled it in with gravel, adjectives beginning with “a,” and the slight smell of salt that lingers in the seaside air. As if the air has morphed into an aquatic form, adding to the weight in her chest, agitating the nerve endings that are layered around her heart—a defense mechanism, but she’s slowly falling victim to herself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
'I grew up in care alone - why did no-one tell me I had siblings?'

Ashley John-Baptiste grew up in care believing he was an only child. Then, out of the blue, he received a message from a brother he never knew he had. He set out to explore what being split from siblings means to those who have been in the care system. As...
KIDS
A life story in photos

On Christmas Eve, my son Matt had a surprise for me. It was a gift of a different kind. Unwrapped. A gift of memories. While home in Cleveland for Christmas, Matt had found six plastic bins full of my old keepsakes in his dad’s basement. I’d forgotten all about...
PHOTOGRAPHY
My Story: Changing Course

On March 13, 2020, I was 14 years old. And I was not yet good at math. For most of my life— as soon as I had gotten over wanting to be a ballerina— I planned to grow up and become a writer. I had read Kate Fox’s “Watching the English” at somewhat of a tender age, and rather thought that anthropology might be a nice thing to do with myself, so long as I was permitted sufficient levels of sarcasm. Or maybe I’d go into international relations, since I liked Model United Nations. Maybe I’d focus on linguistics. I had won school-wide writing competitions every year of middle school, and faithfully went to Poetry Club in high school. No matter what I studied, whatever I did with my life, I knew I would be writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
A powerful story collection on life as a young man of color; authors receive creative writing grants

Four questions prompted the work that makes up “Lift Ev’ry Voice: Narratives and Poems on Manhood” (826 Boston): “What is it like to be a young man of color in America”; “How do you see yourself in the world?”; “What do I see when I look at the world?”; “How does the world see me as a young man of color?” The resulting collection, written by the Becoming a Man Scholars at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, showcases a forceful, moving, and deeply felt examination and exploration of what it is to move through the world in this unsteady moment as a young man of color. “We all just skeletons / Fell asleep in science but I still be in my element / The girls who like me heaven-sent,” writes Aenaon Rodriguez. Rain reminds us “that skies bleed / In concrete jungles too,” writes Durane West. Thomas Thermidor writes of being raised by a resilient mother; Isaac Madera-Cepeda discusses how art-making allows him to explore his identity. Questions of justice, racism, inequality are addressed with verve and wisdom, as is other young-adult way-finding: “Although I am a kind person and hate to see animals killed, I wouldn’t mind that BBQ chicken, so I’m conflicted,” writes Tyler Caravalho. Hope and truth are stirred in a heavy, potent mix. As Kevin Ross writes, “America, not a day goes by when you don’t miss a beat. You find a way to let me know I’m Black.” A virtual launch will take place Thursday, January 27 at 4 pm. For more information, visit 826boston.org.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The books that changed my life

“Hurry up, Slowpoke” was one of the first books I was able to read myself. Simon Mouse is a slowpoke who lags behind his mother and sister and winds up having a fantastic adventure on his own. It was the start of my journey as a lifelong reader. I recently found a copy of it at a used book sale, probably the library’s, and snatched it up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Healthy Boundaries for Adult Children of Toxic Parents

Some people continue to play out their childhood patterns because they are afraid if they don't, their parents will stop relating to them. A parent who stops relating to their child may simply be trying to regain control in the relationship. One key to setting boundaries with a parent is...
KIDS
Dear Ashley, you are my best friend

You are my best friend, and you have been for ten years. It seems like so much time—and also none at all—has passed since I met you. You offer me so much happiness. I know that there will never be another relationship like ours. Sometimes, I ponder the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tell us about your love life in your 70s and beyond

Are you in the best relationship of your life in your 70s and beyond? We’d like to hear about why that might be. Have you finally met the right partner? Maybe you have worked through issues surrounding intimacy and sex, or simply have more time for a fulfilling love life now. We would like to hear your experiences to show later life sex and relationships can be better than ever.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

