Artist Erin Nazzaro will be exhibiting her brilliantly colored artwork at the Ridgefield Library during regular library hours starting February 2nd, 2022. Her show will run through March 14th. The title of her show is “Feathers: Animals + Birds + Flowers.” Of her work Nazzaro states, “much of my work is inspired by the people and landscapes of South American countries as well as the American Southwest...my paintings are alive with color and bursting with energy of these strong people.”

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO