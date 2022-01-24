Is Distance Healing Possible?

This past year or two, it was so rough I am not sure how long it was, we’re the worst in my life. I had what most knew as an easy life, where opportunities were given to me for no good reason. Even though people did not know what life was in all reality for me. Others have had life worse. I would love to do my best to make sure no one has happen to them, even a fraction, of what happened to me. The kindness that has been shown to me throughout my life, resulted in my life being saved. I have not, as I feel others have not, been happy about that. At this point I am, because of others kindness, glad that there seems to be a change for many. In what I hope to be a better way of living life. The start of my healing was made possible through the actions of 1 person. That person was able to help me see good again. Which helped others see good. I feel like many people helped me, in a way, write this. I hope it helps heal a wound that never should have been. Thank you for listening and caring.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO