DDOS attacks are cyber- attacks targeted at rendering certain computers, network systems and servers non-functional. The processes involved in its execution can be however complicated. Attackers have to carry out a long series of actions that involve social engineering, data breaches and sometimes even system testing. Due to the sophistication of these activities, tools have been developed to facilitate DDOS attacks for pen testers. Although, it is kind of two sided, DDOS attacks tools are important for system admin and pen testers to use. It helps them carry out faster attacks to determine the strength of their server or framework security. On the other hand, hackers can also use these tools to execute their own attacks. In fact, DDOS tools are primarily used by cyber attackers against very complex security frameworks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO