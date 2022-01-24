ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico proposes $514.4 million bond referendum; New schools, public safety & drainage improvements

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eon34_0du4Eagl00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County held a discussion regarding a bond referendum planned for November at the annual retreat this past weekend. The referendum would fund multiple projects if approved by voters.

Deputy County Manager Brandon Hinton lead the discussion, listing a range of capital projects for schools, public safety, parks, and also provided information on funding being used to address drainage issues across the county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vucvm_0du4Eagl00
Henrico County Bond Referendum Projects

SCHOOL PROJECTS

The school projects would address several aging facilities in the county and construct two new elementary schools. It also includes an environmental education facility on the county’s Wilton property along the James River, according to Henrico Government .

R.C. Longan Elementary School is expecting a rebuild projected at $42 million if approved by voters. Quioccasin Middle School is projected for an $89 million rebuild in addition to Davis Elementary School and Highland Springs Elementary School.

The two new middle schools would be a new Fairfield elementary school projected at $46 million and a new West End area elementary school with $47.7 million projected.

Inside the new Highland Springs High School set to open in the fall: ‘It’s time for Springer Nation’

The county attributes River Mill, Virginia Center Commons and future development in the Route 1 corridor as reasons of the need for a new elementary school in the Fairfield area. Elementary schools in the area were at or near capacity pre-COVID.

The West End area also saw similar issues with capacity pre-COVID and particularly in the Three Chopt Magisterial District. The 202 Census showed Three Chopt is continuing to see the majority of Henrico County’s population growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0hEn_0du4Eagl00
School projects would address several aging facilities and construct two new elementary schools. (Henrico County Government)

PUBLIC SAFETY

The referendum’s public safety component would address seven fire stations with renovations, replacement or relocation, and reconstruction. A new training center is in the plans to enhance firefighters’ preparation for confronting fires in mixed-use buildings.

Firehouses #6, #1 and #11 are in plans for replacement or relocation varying from $15 million to $16 million.

The proposed $18 million Public Safety Training Center would make Henrico County a model for training capabilities on the East Coast, according to Fire Chief Alec Oughton .

PARKS AND RECREATION

An additional public safety project would be a no-kill animal shelter off Kain Road. This property also has plans for a $30 million park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBHJQ_0du4Eagl00
Henrico County Government

If approved by voters, the bond referendum could also fund significant improvements at Deep Bottom Park and also allow the work to continue at Tuckahoe Creek Park to complete a connection from Patterson Avenue to West Broad Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0HhB_0du4Eagl00
If approved by voters, the referendum would fund significant improvements at Deep Bottom Park. (Henrico County Government)

DRAINAGE

Henrico voters will also have the chance to approve $50 million in funding for drainage improvements in each magisterial district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081psn_0du4Eagl00
Henrico County Government

THE TOTALS

The referendum, in total, would fund over $514 million in capital projects.

Of that $514 million, school projects make up 2/3 of the total at $340.5 million.

Public safety totals at $83.85 million and Parks and Recreation totals at $40 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFcun_0du4Eagl00

The planned bonds would be issued over six fiscal years to “ensure utmost affordability.”

Henrico County’s AAA bond rating allows the lowest rate available when issuing bonds approved in the referendum.

WHEN ARE YOU VOTING?

The Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution February 22 asking the Henrico Circuit Court to order the referendum and have it placed on the ballot. Early voting begins September 23 and will be preceded by a comprehensive public information campaign ahead of Election Day on November 8.

Henrico voters will see a series of question on the ballot for the bond referendum and projects will be separated into three categories .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Public Safety#Drainage#Parks And Recreation#Henrico Government#Quioccasin Middle School#Davis Elementary School#Springer Nation#Virginia Center Commons#Census
WRIC - ABC 8News

Gov. Youngkin announces school choice proclamation

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that this week is School Choice week – highlighting the importance of school choice for Virginia’s students and parents. In a statement, which can be read below, Youngkin said it’s his administration’s goal that every student will graduate and be ready to go to college […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia receives ‘F’ in 20th annual ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report for policies to reduce tobacco use

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia earned four failing grades in the American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, which revealed that the Commonwealth is lagging when it comes to passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes. The American Lung Association says the “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy