ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Prescribed burns planned on North Coast

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCexk_0du4EChR00

Burns will begin Monday, Jan. 24

California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, the Morro Bay Fire Department, and Cal Fire, will conduct prescribed burn operations of approximately 230 brush piles starting today, Jan. 24, through Feb. 4.

Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m. Glowing piles may be visible at night.

Areas the burning will occur are:

  • Montana de Oro State Park: in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road from the vicinity of Camp KEEP to near the park entrance.
  • Morro Bay State Park: along Quintana Rd. and La Loma Ave. on Black Hill and near the eastern end of El Moro Ave in Los Osos.
  • Hearst San Simeon State Park: in the Monterey pine forest near the Washburn campground area.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

For more information contact District Superintendent Dan Falat at (805) 927-2065.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Jon Wizard announces campaign for state assembly

Wizard is running in the newly formed Assembly District 30, which encompasses San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz Counties. – Seaside City Council Member Jon Wizard — a Democrat, retired first responder, and current policy director for an affordable housing nonprofit — has announced that he will run for California State Assembly. Wizard is running in the newly formed Assembly District 30, which encompasses San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz Counties and is currently represented by Republican Jordan Cunningham from Templeton.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Travel Paso named a finalist in upcoming ‘Poppy Awards’

Nomination commends Travel Paso for its public relations campaign during the pandemic. – Travel Paso, Paso Robles’ destination marketing organization, this week announced it was named a finalist for Best Public Relation Campaign in the upcoming 2022 Visit California Poppy Awards. The statewide bi-annual awards honor the best and brightest in California tourism promotion and feature eight separate categories.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan. 12-22

Irnest Tretter, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Sylvia Stewart age 89 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Chad Sani age 65 a resident of San...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baywood-los Osos, CA
City
Los Osos, CA
State
California State
State
Montana State
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
Morro Bay, CA
Government
Paso Robles Daily News

Annual ‘Rhone Rangers Experience’ returns Sunday, Feb. 20

Full-day is planned during Presidents’ Weekend event, including seminar, vintners luncheon, grand tasting, silent auction. – The national Rhone Rangers will host the 14th annual “Rhone Rangers Experience” on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Paso Robles. A full day is planned during the annual Presidents’ Weekend event, including a “Rhone Essentials” seminar, vintners luncheon, grand tasting of 200+ wines, and a silent auction benefitting the Rhone Rangers Scholarship Fund. Rhone Rangers from throughout the organization will be represented, including wineries from Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, Napa, Sonoma, the Sierra Foothills, and Oregon.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Emergency work on Highway 1 near Ragged Point to end Saturday

– Emergency work to repair damage caused by mid-December storms continues on Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast. Work on Highway 1 at Polar Star, one mile south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County, will continue with traffic control and daytime delays of up to 15 minutes through this Saturday, Jan. 22. Repairs at Polar Star are being made under a $1.8 million emergency contract with Souza Construction.
RAGGED POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Coast#California State Parks#Morro Bay State Park#Ignitions#Montana De Oro State Park
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Wine County Alliance events calendar announced

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance has announced its calendar for all upcoming public events in 2022. Tickets for three marquee outdoor events are now on sale. Events include BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 24 – 27), Spring Release Weekend (March 18 – 20), and Paso Wine Fest (May 19 – 22). Also announced are the dates for the virtual Paso Robles Wine Country Auction (May 9 – 14) and an expansion of Harvest Wine Weekend where the entire month of October has been newly minted as Harvest Wine Month. “New” is the theme for Paso Robles Wine Country events in 2022 with new venues, new names, and refreshed concepts that will create memorable experiences for fans of the wines from Paso Robles Wine Country.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Council discusses construction projects, groundwater, honors the late Bill Pluma

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on Jan. 18, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows. The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Paso Robles Daily News

California State Parks to host livestream honoring architect Julia Morgan

Livestream will honor California’s first licensed female architect, Julia Morgan, on her 150th birthday. – Thursday, Jan. 20, marks the 150th birthday of Julia Morgan, the American Institute of Architects Gold Medal Award winning architect, who designed over 700 projects throughout her career. Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument, commonly known as Hearst Castle, and Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds were just two of Julia Morgan’s many projects and showcase her wide range of architectural styles. To honor and celebrate her achievements, the staff at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument and Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds are offering a free digital birthday celebration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Specs

Specs is a young, smart boy who is ready to explore the world. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Specs from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. Specs is a young boy (7 months) looking for an active home to help him get his energy out. He is ready to be on the go. Hikes? Yes please! Runs? Perfect! Walks? Amazing as well! He’s down for it all and more!
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dog training classes offered at Centennial Park

Kathy Kropp and her team of animal behaviorists will help dog owners strengthen the bond with their canine friends. – Join Kathy Kropp and her team of animal behaviorists for Beginning Dog Training (starting Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6-7 p.m.) and K9 Rally Obedience (beginning Monday, Jan. 24 from 4-6 p.m.). Both classes are offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles and are hosted by the Paso Robles Community Services Department. Both classes are $125 for six sessions. A second dog can be registered for an $11 discount.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Chance of rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles

– A chance of rain is in the forecast today for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. There is a 34-percent chance of precipitation, but accumulation amounts are expected to be less than .1-inches. The rest of the week is forecasted to be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s and even into the lower 70s on Thursday and over the weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s and 40s.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New ‘Outdoor Learning Garden’ debuts at Winifred Pifer Elementary

Local non-profit One Cool Earth has built five new ‘living laboratories’ this year in SLO County. – Local non-profit One Cool Earth has seen a boom in demand for school gardens in the wake of the pandemic. Schools are in need of outdoor classrooms as a safe way to learn and spend time as a community. This year alone, One Cool Earth has built five new “living-laboratories” in San Luis Obispo County, increasing their partner schools to a total of 23 schools on the Central Coast, including the new “Outdoor Learning Garden” at Winifred Pifer Elementary in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy