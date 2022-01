PlayStation Now's next big game has seemingly leaked. With rumors circulating that PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are coming to an end to combine and create a new subscription service, tentatively called PlayStation Spartacus, which is not only a combination of these two pre-existing subscription services, but will reportedly allow subscribers access to PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. Whether how much of this is true, only time will tell, but amidst all of these rumors, PlayStation Now has been slowly but surely improving, adding more and more compelling games. It's still lagging behind Xbox Game Pass in a key few areas, but it's a far more compelling service than it used to be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO