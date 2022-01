Coming to terms with the events in one’s life can often be not only unsettling but downright frustrating. Stumbling blocks often confound and confuse us as we travel down the road of life. This is especially true for those of us who are undeniably of the older generation. Back in our younger days stumbling blocks may have seemed easier to navigate because of the adventure they offered. But, it’s not easy when children experience their aging parents or spouses experience their loved one becoming children again. I’ve been there and I know how hard that road is to navigate.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO