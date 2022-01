It probably won’t come as a shock to hear that the lead-up to UFC 270 was the single-most stressful lead-up to any fight of Eric Nicksick’s career. The head coach of Xtreme Couture, Nicksick already faced the unenviable task of preparing Francis Ngannou for UFC 270’s title unification bout against Ciryl Gane in the midst of the UFC heavyweight champion’s ongoing dispute with the UFC brass. That alone would be enough to give any coach migraines. But then Ngannou suffered a injury in his right knee three weeks out from the most important fight of his life. After that, it’s safe to say Nicksick and the rest of Ngannou’s team didn’t get much sleep ahead of UFC 270.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO