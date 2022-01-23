ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Forget About Jalen Suggs

Cover picture for the articleThe top of this year’s rookie class has been absolutely outrageous. We’ve seen Evan Mobley put together a fringe All-Star (and All-Defensive team) case in year one. Scottie Barnes has blown his scoring projections out of the water, and looks like a bonafide star-in-training. Cade Cunningham shook...

FanSided

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs is showing real promise in January

Although the Orlando Magic continue to find ways to lose games, January has seemed like something of a turning point for them this season. The fans are now fully on board with playing well for a few quarters, before taking the foot off the gas and allowing the opponent to win the game.
CBS Sports

NBA Rookie Rankings: Pacers' Chris Duarte puts on a show; Jalen Suggs rounding into form with Magic

We're approaching the next big milestone in the season: the Feb. 10 trade deadline. While that won't mean much for rookies in this class in terms of getting traded, it could potentially mean more opportunity for a few. As teams across the league assess how they would like to approach the rest of the season, some franchises may decide to focus on playing the younger talent more in an effort to see what they have with them, while also positioning themselves for a better draft pick. It remains to be seen who those teams are, as everyone has been holding their cards close to their chest with a little over two weeks until the deadline, but as we get closer we'll see which rookies benefit from trades made around the league.
