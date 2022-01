Fishing crews say the mystery of missing sea life in part of the North Sea is proving “catastrophic” for their livelihoods.Investigations are continuing into why large numbers of crabs and lobsters have been washed ashore on the Yorkshire and North East of England coasts over the last four months, amid reports from crews of sparse catches.The fishermen are very anxious to find the solution and this is having a major impact on their livelihoodsBarrie DeasA range of theories have been put forward, including the role of dredging and pollution, but no answer has been found.One fishing industry leader told the...

U.K. ・ 23 HOURS AGO