ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Peter Schiff: Has Fed Talk Pricked the Mother of All Bubbles?

schiffgold.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears talk of less loose monetary policy has pricked the bubble. Peter Schiff talked about it in a recent podcast. We’ve seen a significant rotation out of the overpriced, high-risk momentum stocks that enjoyed the benefit of the bubble. They are now collapsing – not because the Fed has actually...

schiffgold.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schiff
moneyandmarkets.com

Fed Talk: What The Fed Talked About At Their Latest Meeting And Why It Matters

The Federal Reserve met today, and not surprisingly, the takeaway from that meeting was that they will soon be raising interest rates and tapering bond purchases. Of course, they didn’t tell us when this would happen, but the consensus of those in the know is that it will be sometime in March.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Fed#Dow
Seeking Alpha

Will The Fed Pop The Everything Bubble?

History shows us that central banks care much more about risky assets - stocks and bonds - than they say and certainly a lot more than they do about inflation. The history of economic development cannot be understood without the importance of recession periods. Recessions are often the result of the excess accumulated in previous years. Creative destruction after a period of excess used to drive a stronger recovery and continued economic development. That was until risky assets became the biggest concern for policymakers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
kitco.com

Gold has priced in Fed rate hikes - Commerzbank

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The precious metal has held up nicely heading into the FOMC meeting tonight. Briesemann also gives us some...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Peter Schiff and His Teen Son Have Very Different Views on Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency buffs keep a close eye on Peter Schiff’s Twitter account, and his tweets on Dogecoin and Bitcoin frequently stoke debate. In fact, even his 19-year-old son argues with him about crypto. Article continues below advertisement. In case you’re not familiar with Schiff, he's chief economist and global strategist...
MARKETS
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: This Is Going to Be Stagflation (Interview)

Peter Schiff was a guest on the Wharton Business Daily podcast produced by the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Peter talked about inflation and how it will impact the US economy moving forward. He said ultimately, we’re heading toward stagflation. Peter said inflation has been...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: The Gold Standard Didn’t Fail

The mainstream thinking is the gold standard failed. But as Peter Schiff explained in his podcast, the gold standard didn’t fail. We failed to stay on the gold standard. The gold standard succeeded so well that the government went off of it.”. One of the features of a gold...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy