Activist investor Blackwells pushes for Peloton CEO exit, sale

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Activist investor Blackwells Capital on Monday called on the board of exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc to remove Chief Executive John Foley and start a sale process as the fortunes of the pandemic winner start to wane. Foley is "ill-suited to lead company and must be removed",...

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
What's Behind the Calls for Peloton CEO to Be Fired

Amid a rough week for Peloton's stock, as well as its image — its bikes being the cause of death for two fictional TV characters now — an activist investor is calling for a change in upper management. Chief investment officer of Blackwell, Jason Aintabi, petitioned in a letter that Peloton’s CEO, John Foley, must be fired. Joining Cheddar to discuss the ultimatum, Hatem Dhiab, a portfolio manager and managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management noted the conditions leading to the demand for Foley's removal. "The stock is basically 85 percent below the high," he said. "I think there is some change that needs to happen, and that's just the reality."
Blackwells Sends Letter to Peloton (PTON) Board of Directors, Calling for New Leadership and Initiation of Strategic Alternatives

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackwells Capital LLC (together with its affiliates “Blackwells”), an alternative investment management firm that is a significant shareholder of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTON), today sent a letter to the Board of Directors of Peloton. In it, Blackwells presents its serious concerns about the direction and performance of the Company and calls on the Board to remove current CEO John Foley, as a result of his multiple leadership failures. Blackwells also believes that the Board must consider selling the Company to a strategic acquiror.
Investor calls for Peloton to fire CEO, consider selling company

The connected fitness firm had already developed a kind of cultish following in various upscale circles, well before most of us had an inkling of knowledge about novel coronaviruses. But the pandemic accelerated Peloton’s success beyond what most could have reasonably predicted. Gyms across the world began to shut down, and with everyone stuck inside, home fitness provided a solution. Peloton, offering some extra connectedness in a socially distanced world, was a hit.
Peloton Shareholder Calls For CEO Removal, Sale

Peloton shareholder Blackwells Capital has sent a letter to the fitness company’s board of directors calling for the removal of CEO, chairman, and co-founder John Foley over concerns about the company’s performance. With a stake under 5%, alternative investment management firm Blackwells Capital also wrote that the board...
Peloton CEO blasts rumours of production halt

Peloton CEO says company isn't suspending production of its fitness products. Analyst Simeon Siegel is not entirely convinced of the chief executive's remarks. Shares of Peloton opened 5.0% up on Friday but are still below their IPO price. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) closed Thursday about 25% down on reports...
The activist investor group calling for the ouster of Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is reportedly sounding the alarm on his massive payout from the Microsoft deal

SOC, an activist investor group, is sounding the alarm over Activision CEO Bobby Kotick's massive payout. Kotick is expected to step down after the Microsoft deal closes, according to the WSJ and Axios. Based on Activision's latest annual filing, Kotick could receive as much as $293 million in cash and...
Activist Investor Revives Gripe With Kohl’s

The department store retailer is once again under attack by a familiar foe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Activist investor Macellum urges Kohl's to explore sale, other options

(Reuters) -Activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors GP LLC said on Tuesday that Kohl's Corp should explore strategic options, including a sale, if the retailer does not improve its business to boost its stock price. The push comes months after the department store chain reached a deal with a group of...
Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (“Pardes”), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
Anthem warns of elevated COVID costs in first quarter on Omicron surge

(Reuters) -U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday issued a conservative annual profit forecast and warned that the highly contagious Omicron variant was likely to drive up treatment, vaccination and testing costs in the first quarter. Since the start of the pandemic, profits of health insurers have come under pressure...
Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
