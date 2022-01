The risks associated with nitrous oxide abuse have been highlighted by a recent medical case report of a 29-year-old man with spine problems. When nitrous oxide was first discovered in 1772, and then made easier to produce and inhale a few years later, it was used mainly as a recreational drug. Nicknamed "laughing gas" for the apt reason that it does make you laugh your ass off in high quantities, the gas was popular at upper-class parties in Britain for decades before the pain-relieving effects were put to use in dentistry and medicine, where it is still used today.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO