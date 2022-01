ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A domestic assault suspect was arrested Sunday night in central Minnesota after fleeing police and threatening officers with a sword and a knife. The St. Cloud Police Department says officers encountered the 24-year-old suspect around 6:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud. The man was wanted in connection to a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Becker, which is about 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud. Officers tried to stop the man, but he fled in his car. Officers gave chase and pursued him roughly seven miles...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO