ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

eXeBlock Announces Annual General Meeting Date and Appointment of Interim President & CEO

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) ("eXeBlock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual and Special General Meeting ('AGM")...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Proposals by Uponor Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 25 January 2022 12:00 EET. Proposals by Uponor Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2022. The Uponor Nomination Board proposals to the Annual...
ECONOMY
The Uvalde Leader-News

Gonzales-Hanson appointed interim president of NACHC

Rachel Gonzales-Hanson, former CEO of Community Health Development Inc., has been appointed interim CEO and president of the National Association of Community Health Centers. Gonzales-Hanson retired from CHDI in December of 2019, after 33 years with the health clinic. She began as a board member at Community Health Development Inc. in 1983; in 1984 she resigned from the board to accept the position of executive secretary. In 1986, the CHDI board appointed her chief executive officer.
MIKE HOLMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Cse#Xblk#The Company#Special General Meeting#Company#President Ceo#Oaro Software Solutions#Subco#Ian Klassen Interim
StreetInsider.com

K2 Announces the Appointment of Anthony Margarit as President and Director

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Anthony Margarit, has joined K2 as President and Director of the company. Steve Swatton will remain as CEO of K2.
BUSINESS
orthospinenews.com

NGMedical appoints Mitch White President and General Manager of U.S. Business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., January 20, 2022 (OrthoSpineNews) –NGMedical, a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal applications announces the addition of Mitch White as President and General Manager. Mr. White has had a very distinguished career in the spinal implant industry with Executive leadership roles...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Seekingalpha.com

Circor says CEO Buckhout to depart; Najjar named interim President/CEO

Circor International (NYSE:CIR) says President and CEO Scott Buckhout will step down, effective immediately. Aerospace & Defense Group President Tony Najjar is promoted to COO and will become interim President and CEO. Buckhout joined Circor in 2013 as President and CEO following five years in senior level positions at United...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

DLP Resources Announces Appointment of New CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - DLP Resources Inc.(TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF)(the "Company")is pleased to announce that Ian Gendall, President of the Company, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, with Jim Stypula voluntarily stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. Mr. Gendall will continue to act as President of the Company and Mr. Stypula will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors.
BUSINESS
manchesterinklink.com

Heather McGrail named interim President and CEO of Greater Manchester Chamber

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber Board of Directors has named current Vice President of Membership and Community Partnerships Heather McGrail its Interim President and CEO. She will assume this role on January 31 upon current President and CEO Mike Skelton’s departure. The Board also announced that its previous chair Nathan Saller – who is the CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union – will lead the search effort for the Chamber’s next president and CEO.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seekingalpha.com

General Electric appoints Scott Reese as CEO of GE digital

General Electric (GE -0.5%) has appointed Scott Reese as Chief Executive Officer of GE Digital effective February 22, 2022. Reese will succeed Patrick Byrne who will continue as Chief Executive Officer for the onshore wind business at GE Renewable Energy. Reese joins from Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) where he is executive vice...
SOFTWARE
gmauthority.com

General Motors Africa And Middle East Announces New Executive Appointments

General Motors Africa and Middle East (GM AMEO) announced the appointment of a new commercial managing director and Chief Financial Officer this week. Albert Nazarian, who currently serves as the CFO of GM AMEO, has been named the Managing Director of Commercial Operations for the GM division this week. In a statement, GM AMEO said Nazarian will spearhead the automaker’s sales plans “as the company executes innovative growth solutions, including strengthening the firm’s relationships with partners and stakeholders.”
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Covalon appoints interim CFO

Mississauga, Ontario-based Covalon said in a news release that Gorel will assume the role as the company undertakes the search for a new CFO to assist with the next phase of growth. Gorel has more than 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles, both in the private and...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Virgin Hotels announces appointment of Bryan Davern as Vice President of Operations, Europe

UK - Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand from Sir Richard Branson, welcome Bryan Davern as its new Vice President of Operations, Europe. Bryan will spearhead operations for the brand in Europe as it gears up to open its first hotels outside of the US. Commencing with two highly anticipated openings in the UK, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will launch first this spring, followed swiftly by Virgin Hotels Glasgow in the summer.
INDUSTRY
jocoreport.com

KS Bank Announces Executive Leadership Change, Appoints New President And CEO

SMITHFIELD – KS Bank’s Board of Directors announced leadership transitions effective January 4, 2022. Harold T. Keen who has been President and CEO of KS Bank since July 1990, will transition to Executive Vice Chairman of KS Bank. Mr. Keen will remain as President and CEO of KS Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of KS Bank.
SMITHFIELD, NC
aithority.com

Guerbet Announces Appointment of Jared Houk as Commercial Vice President for North America

Guerbet LLC, the US affiliate of Guerbet, announced that Jared Houk has been appointed Commercial Vice President, North America. In this role, Houk will oversee and ensure the growth of Guerbet diagnostic and interventional solutions together with the digital and AI portfolio. “Jared’s experience in transformational leadership and business development...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (“Pardes”), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy