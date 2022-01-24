ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A former Citigroup employee says she quit over the bank's vaccine mandate because 'freedom was more important than a paycheck'

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Danielle Thornton said she'd planned to retire with Citi.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • A former Citigroup employee says she quit her job rather than comply with Citi's vaccine mandate.
  • "We should all have the freedom to choose what we put into our body," Danielle Thornton told the BBC.
  • Citigroup required its staff members to be vaccinated by January 14 unless they had an exemption.

A former Citigroup employee said she chose to quit her job at the bank rather than comply with its vaccine mandate because "freedom was more important than a paycheck."

Citi earlier told its staff that employees who were unvaccinated for the coronavirus by January 14 would be terminated by January 31 unless they had an exemption.

Danielle Thornton, a 33-year-old mother of four who worked at Citi for nearly nine years as an operational risk manager, told the BBC she'd planned to "retire with Citi" and "always found it to be a good place to work."

She said that in October or November she received an email from Citi's human-resources department saying employees had until January 14 to comply with the bank's vaccine mandate or they would no longer be eligible for employment.

"I try not to get into the politics of it all," she told the BBC, adding: "I don't think it's right. I think we should all have the freedom to choose what we put into our body."

She told the BBC she and her husband had "many, many conversations about it" but "ultimately we decided that our freedom was more important than a paycheck."

Thornton didn't apply for a religious or medical exemption from Citi's vaccine mandate, the BBC reported.

She told the broadcaster that she contracted COVID-19 before shots were widely available but said vaccination "doesn't seem to be getting rid of this virus."

Citigroup declined to comment.

Sara Wechter, the head of human resources at Citi, said in a LinkedIn post on January 13 that the bank had achieved 99% compliance with its policy. "This level of compliance helps us create a safer workplace, protect your families and our communities, and ensure continuity of our business operations," she added.

The use of vaccine mandates by employers remains a divisive topic among employees. A December poll by Gallup found that 55% of workers supported vaccine mandates but 35% were opposed.

On January 13, the US Supreme Court rejected an attempt by the Biden administration to introduce a vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 workers . On Friday, a district judge separately blocked a mandate covering federal workers .

Since the Supreme Court ruling, some companies, including Starbucks , have decided to ditch vaccine mandates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 70

Valerie Aylward
2d ago

BOYCOTT ALL COMPANIES THAT FORCE POISON ON THEIR EMPLOYEES! There are plenty of other businesses and products to choose from. STOP THIS MADNESS IN ITS TRACKS!🙄🙄🙄

Reply(23)
38
Roger Smith
2d ago

Article says they reached 99% compliance but says nothing about the number of employees who quit or were fired. Hopefully their competitors picked up some good talent.

Reply(1)
20
Cheryl Gresham
2d ago

yes, this is ridiculous, how they forcing this jab on ppls over losing their employees. Very difficult) disturbing times. To empower of the public. I thought the court freeze it mandate

Reply
10
Related
The Independent

Carhartt holds firm on employee vaccine mandate: ‘We stand behind our decision’

American workwear company Carhartt is standing by its decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, even as critics have threatened to boycott the company.The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US.“We stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” Carhartt said in a statement to CBS News. “Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees...
HEALTH
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees — And Some Are Firing Those Who Do Not Comply

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees has been blocked in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
MarketRealist

Carhartt Doubles Down on Vaccine Mandate As Boycott Calls Grow

Apparel company Carhartt has been the subject of controversy after mandating that its workforce gets vaccinated. What's the controversy about, and is Carhartt a publicly traded company?. Article continues below advertisement. Carhartt, founded in 1889 in Detroit, Mich., by Hamilton Carhart, started off by designing workwear for manual laborers, such...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Mandates#Paycheck#Linkedin
inputmag.com

Carhartt’s employee vaccine mandate made its anti-vax customers angry

Carhartt has implemented a vaccine mandate for its employees, leaving some workers and customers distraught over the decision. The brand, beloved by both blue-collar workers and indie workwear enthusiasts, announced in an email to employees that its vaccination policy requires all workers to be vaccinated by February 15. “We put...
INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Citigroup Retains Vaccine Mandate as GE Drops Rules

Citigroup Inc. C -1.25% is sticking with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate for its U.S. workers. General Electric Co. GE 0.68% is not. The two American companies are going in opposite directions after the Supreme Court blocked Thursday the Biden administration’s rule that big employers require their employees to get vaccines or submit to testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Supreme Court blocks Biden's employee vaccine mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the enactment of President Biden’s employee vaccine mandate, sparing restaurants and other businesses that employ at least 100 people from having to demand either proof of inoculation or weekly negative COVID-19 tests from each worker. The court said it agreed with plaintiffs’ arguments...
CONGRESS & COURTS
alaskapublic.org

Alaska trucking companies say their employees are quitting over Canada’s COVID vaccine mandate

Dick Rankins, the owner of Alaska-based Sleipner Transport, said the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Americans going through Canada has already had a big impact on his business. Since Jan. 15, when it went into effect, he estimates he’s lost 80% of his drivers. This past weekend, he said, he couldn’t find a driver to pick up a load from the Lower 48 to haul up to Alaska.
MarketWatch

Opinion: The ‘Great Resignation’ might not be such a problem if more companies cared less about the minimum wage and started paying a living wage

Women, especially women of color, have been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic economically. Whether it’s higher prices at the grocery store, inadequate childcare and healthcare availability, subpar sick- and family leave access — communities of color in the U.S. are getting punched in the purse. How does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'Freedom was more important than a pay cheque'

Danielle Thornton was in the school pick-up line waiting for her children when she learned she would face a life-changing choice: get the Covid-19 vaccine or lose her job of almost nine years at Citigroup. She and her husband had watched as bosses across the US introduced vaccine mandates, knowing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
