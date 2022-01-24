ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 65 with Pastor Corey Brooks

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Rooftop Revelations: 'I lost over 50 people,' they'll be 'proud of me one day,' Chicago youth says

CHICAGO – Since its beginning, America has been known as the land of opportunity. There are always opportunities to be found, even in America’s impoverished and deprived neighborhoods. One may have to search harder and longer, but they exist nevertheless. Within these neighborhoods, there are folks who have given up on opportunities. If their faithlessness becomes the dominant narrative, it defines the neighborhood culture. It must also be noted that this faithlessness was made possible because post-'60s liberalism ushered in an era of cradle-to-coffin dependency upon the government. What happens then when a child is born into such a culture? How will that child come to know that America is the land of opportunity, much less believe in it?
CHICAGO, IL
Anniston Star

Pastor Michael J. Brooks: What's the pastor's job?

I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he said....
RELIGION
ccenterdispatch.com

PASTORS CORNER

As 2021 comes to a close and we turn the calendar to 2022, I was reminded of one of my favorite biblical characters; King Josiah. After Israel split into the Northern Kingdom (Israel) and the Southern Kingdom (Judah), both nations plunged into spiritual poverty. Evil king after evil king reigned and, with a few exceptions like Hezekiah and Jotham, each earthly king led God’s people further and further away from their Heavenly King.
RELIGION
Fox News

Rooftop Revelations: Churches everywhere on the South Side yet so much violence

CHICAGO – When one drives through the rough streets on the South Side of Chicago, it seems there is a church on every corner, a constant reminder of God’s presence. Yet along these very same streets, it seems there is the wail of the police siren every other block, a constant reminder of the unrelenting violence. So many churches, yet so much violence. While the violence has many root causes from fatherless homes, failing schools to undermanned police, the question still must be asked: why have the churches, the self-proclaimed forces of good, been largely ineffective against the forces of evil?
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Rooftop#Fox News#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Outrage as Alex Berenson baselessly tells Tucker Carlson ‘dangerous’ vaccines should be ‘withdrawn’

Anti-vaxx writer Alex Berenson drew outrage on Tuesday evening after comments on Tucker Carlson Tonight regarding vaccines against Covid-19.The Fox News host introduced the segment by saying that cases of the coronavirus are “skyrocketing” in countries such as Denmark, Australia, and Israel, which have some of the highest rates of vaccination.Mr Berenson joined the show telling Mr Carlson that the vaccines do not work against the Omicron variant of the virus and should be pulled from the market.“We’re at a very dangerous moment, Tucker, and I’m not exaggerating. I think this is probably the most important appearance I’ve had...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘White House Doctor’ Drama Produced By Alyssa Milano In Works At Fox

Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to White House Doctor, a one-hour drama based on Dr. Connie Mariano’s memoir, from Alyssa Milano and her Peace by Peace Productions, A+E Studios — where Milano is under a deal — Range Media Partners and Fox Entertainment. There are no plans for Milano to star. The White House Doctor is known as the “Shadow of the President.” Whether in the ER-like Medical Unit in the White House itself or traveling abroad, she‘s as close to the President as the Secret Service. As the President’s closest confidante, she’s burdened with the country’s most history-making...
ENTERTAINMENT
Item

Manning Pastor Sam Livingston: The war against time each day of our lives

Imagine waking up each day and not having to worry about when the sun rises in the morning or vanishes for the evening. How interesting would it be to not have a clock running on your cellphone or computer? This could end up being both a pro and a con depending on who the participants are. For the person who is always pursuing an end result, the thought of not having to deal with time can mean more productivity. For the procrastinator, this could mean getting next to nothing done. Each day we live, we are in a war against time.
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: Biden’s hot mic moment with Fox News’ Peter Doocy triggered the angry snowflake children of the right

When Joe Biden called Fox News correspondent Doocy a “stupid son of a b***h” under his breath at the end of a press conference, clearly not expecting to be heard, the network predictably flew into a rage. As hot mic moments go it’s undeniably a classic, even by Biden’s own standards, but as a measure of the breakdown of civility in American life, it’s pretty weak stuff.It pays to separate Biden’s undeniably crass choice of words from what he actually did: voice his own frustrations to himself over a shouted question about inflation that nobody in the room could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy