ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 65 with Pastor Corey Brooks

CHICAGO – When one drives through the rough streets on the South Side of Chicago, it seems there is a church on every corner, a constant reminder of God’s presence. Yet along these very same streets, it seems there is the wail of the police siren every other block, a constant reminder of the unrelenting violence. So many churches, yet so much violence. While the violence has many root causes from fatherless homes, failing schools to undermanned police, the question still must be asked: why have the churches, the self-proclaimed forces of good, been largely ineffective against the forces of evil?
