ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Spanish monarch’s sister and husband break up after 25 years

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sister of Spain's King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together, Spain's state news agency EFE reported Monday, citing a statement from the couple. The announcement came a week after a...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
whtc.com

King of Spain’s sister separates from husband

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish King Felipe VI’s sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who was jailed in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have separated after he was caught with another woman by a gossip magazine. “By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

The Spanish Vuelta will begin in Barcelona in 2023, returning to the city after an 11-year absence, organizers said Monday. Barcelona will host the official start of the race with a time trial held entirely within the Catalan city. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona. The last time...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iñaki Urdangarin
Person
Juan Carlos
E! News

Princess Cristina of Spain and Husband Break Up After His Alleged Affair

Watch: Swedish Royal Family: Scandals, Romance & More. After 24 years of marriage, Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin are splitting up. The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement to Spanish state-owned newswire EFE on Jan. 24. "By mutual agreement we have decided to...
WORLD
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Tax Evasion#Holding Hands#Monarch#Spanish#Efe#French#The Royal House#Basque
The Independent

Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s New Legal Battle Suggests How Eager He Is For the Queen to Meet His Daughter Lilibet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Although Prince Harry has made solo trips across the pond to visit with members of the royal family and join them for special events, the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children have yet to return to the U.K. But now, it seems, Harry is eager for his family on both sides of the Atlantic to reconnect. After a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex revealed the lengths to which Harry’s gone to try and secure his family a private security detail for future travels, a new report seems to suggest the Duke of Sussex really wants his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to meet his 7-month old daughter, Lilibet.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Haitian businessman accused in President Moïse murder faces up to life in prison

A U.S. investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s president took a leap forward this week with the arrest of a convicted Haitian drug trafficker and former DEA informant who is accused of playing a key role in providing housing, weapons and other support to a group of Colombian commandos suspected of murdering Jovenel Moïse in his home outside Port-au-Prince in July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

Maria del Valle: The Black Woman Considered 'The Mother Of The Homeland' In Argentina

As we reported in June 2021, Black people in Argentina have been treated as an invisible minority for a very long time. Portrayed as the whitest country in Latin America, the saying “Aqui no hay negros”—There are no Blacks here—has been very popular among Argentine citizens. Ironically, the key person in the fight for independence of Argentina in the 19th century was María Remedios del Valle, a Black Argentine woman.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy