Today on Inside Automotive, we’re pleased to welcome the no.1 certified Honda and Acura dealer globally, Brian Benstock, Partner GM and Vice President of Paragon Honda and Acura. He is joined alongside Chip Perry, former CEO of TrueCar, now President and CEO of A2Z Sync, a software, implementation, and training solutions company for car dealers. Benstock and Perry sit down with anchor Jim Fitzpatrick to discuss how the customer experience is changing and what car dealers really need to focus on to meet consumers’ demands.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO