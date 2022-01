The Adjustable Bag Rider tackles two issues at once, both of which are of paramount concern to long-range shooters. First, it creates an ample area of support on the underside of the buttstock so shooters can build a secure rest for their rifle. Second, it lets the shooter make precise adjustments to the elevation of their crosshairs by virtue of a threaded wheel that raises or lowers the base of the bag rider.

