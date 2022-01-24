ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stowaway in nose wheel of plane survives flight from Africa to Amsterdam: "It is quite remarkable that the man is still alive"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in the Dutch city of Amsterdam discovered a stowaway hidden in the nose wheel of a cargo plane arriving from Africa, a spokeswoman said. In a Twitter post Monday, the military police, or Marechaussee, identified the man as a 22-year-old from Nairobi, Kenya. "He has applied for asylum...

Comments / 19

Baltimore Baby
2d ago

Funny how minorities are willing to die to get to majority White and Christian countries 🙃😀😄😁

Reply(3)
7
David Patton
2d ago

he will now get free housing, food, medical, schooling and a check every month. Worth the chance. Jackpot!!!

Reply
6
BBC

Stowaway found in South Africa plane wheel is 22-year-old Kenyan

The Dutch military police have confirmed a stowaway found alive in a plane's wheel section in Amsterdam on Sunday is a 22-year-old Kenyan man. He plans to apply for asylum in the Netherlands. He is conscious and able to communicate, and currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. The Cargolux freight...
AFRICA
blackchronicle.com

A stowaway was found alive aboard a plane wheel

Dutch authorities discovered a stowaway hiding in the nose wheel of a cargo plane when it landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport Sunday morning.The man had been hiding for more than 11 hours since the plan departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a spokesperson at Schiphol airport and police. While the individual was not identified, officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old.”We learned that a person was found having stowed away on a cargo plane at the airport’s cargo platform, this morning,” Schiphol Airport spokeswoman Willemeike Koster told CNN. The Dutch Royal Military Police is handling the situation, Koster said.Airport ground crew first spotted something that looked like a person and immediately notified authorities. Upon reaching the scene, Dutch police and emergency services confirmed the man was alive but with a low body temperature, Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanne Helmonds said.”We were surprised upon finding this man but even more surprised at him being alive after the plane flew over 10,000 in very, very cold temperatures,” Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanne Helmonds told CNN.The man was revived and stabilized at the airport and then transported to a hospital in Amsterdam, Helmonds added.”When the man has recovered and cleared by the hospital, he will then be processed at the Asylum Seekers Centre (AZC) where his status will be determined if he indeed is looking for asylum,” Helmonds said.Related video: Texas couple finds pet as stowaway in suitcaseFlight times between Johannesburg and Amsterdam average about 11 hours, and if the flight had a stopover in Kenya, the journey would have been several hours longer, according to Royal Dutch Military Police,Cargolux, the Luxembourgian cargo airline the stowaway was aboard, declined to comment on the news until an investigation into the situation is complete.
HEALTH SERVICES
simpleflying.com

Man Stows Away On Cargolux Boeing 747 Wheel From South Africa

A stowaway was discovered in the front landing gear compartment of a Boeing 747-400 on January 23rd. The discovery was made in Amsterdam aboard a Cargolux freighter which had originated in Johannesburg, South Africa. With an additional stop in Nairobi, Kenya, this perilous journey would have taken nearly 12 hours to complete- assuming the man boarded in South Africa.
WORLD
Jalopnik

Stowaway Survives 11-Hour Flight in Frigid Temperatures

A stowaway was found alive in the nose wheel of a cargo plane that traveled from South Africa to the Netherlands, according to Dutch police. Police found him hiding after the plane landed at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4now.com

Man survives 11-hour flight in wheel well of plane

AMSTERDAM — A man survived an 11-hour flight in the wheel well of a plane, according to police in the Netherlands. The plane took off from Johannesburg, South Africa, and landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Sunday. The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
simpleflying.com

On This Day In 1947: Croydon Airport’s Douglas C-47 Crash

Today marks 75 years since the last major accident at London’s former Croydon Airport. On January 25th, 1947, a departing Douglas C-47 failed to get airborne in wintery weather conditions, resulting in it crashing into another aircraft of the same design. The crash destroyed both planes, causing 12 people to sadly lose their lives.
ACCIDENTS
FOXBusiness

Delta passenger charged for refusing mask, mooning passengers

An Irish man on a Delta Air Lines flight from Dublin to New York is accused of refusing to wear a face mask, throwing an empty can that hit another passenger and pulling down his pants and exposing his buttocks to a flight attendant and others nearby. A criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the rubbish bin of a plane's toilet. A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the flight, was arrested. The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
