ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rising used car stocks at 2021’s year-end a ‘short term’ trend

am-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar dealers temporary rise in stock levels at 2021’s year-end is set to be a temporary trend, according to data published by Indicata. The vehicle stock management and marketing software provider said that used car sales grew by 15.3% year-on-year and 0.8% over 2019 last year despite the market being under...

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Used Car Prices Will Fall By 15 Percent By The End Of 2023, Study Says

The average price of a used car will fall by 15 percent from current levels by the end of 2023, according to a study conducted by Ally Financial. Ally, which is one of the largest automotive lenders in the United States, expects a “slow unwind,” in used vehicle prices over the next two years or so, Douglas Timmerman, Ally’s Dealer Financial Services president, told Automotive News in a recent interview. In its Q4 earnings report, Ally outlined a predicted 15 percent decline in used vehicle prices between now and 2023 as inventory levels rise and demand returns to normal.
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Peugeot celebrates doubling of online car sales after volumes grew in 2021

Peugeot UK has revealed that its online sales accounted for 15% of its retail car registrations in 2021 – doubling its digital traction year-on-year. Managing director, Julie David, said it was “great to see an increasing number of Peugeot customers benefitting from our flexible buying process” after the result, which came as the Stellantis brand outpaced a market up just 1% on a heavily COVID-19 affected 2020.
RETAIL
am-online.com

Dealers with higher satisfaction scores have faster stock turn, finds JudgeService

Dealers with a higher proportion of ‘satisfied’ customers are selling cars more quickly. JudgeService has identified a correlation between customer satisfaction and dealer stock turn, despite the shortage of new and used cars and the impact of the pandemic. Its latest research shows how dealers with JudgeService Promoter...
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Halving of Cazoo share prices hits Daily Mail investors

A share price slump has seen the value of online car retailer Cazoo halve since its August listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The automotive retail disruptor – profiled by AM back in 2020 – initially floated for $7 billion four months ago, with a launch price of $10, but the value of the business has now slumped to $3.12bn (£2.3bn) after shares declined to a trading price of $4.15.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Stock#Diesel Cars#Outlook 2022 Survey
MemeStockMaven

LCID Stock: What to Expect in the Short and Long Terms

Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is one of the most discussed stocks on the internet, due largely to its position in the trendy electric vehicle (EV) market. With a market cap of nearly $70 billion, Lucid's stretched valuation also draws attention. That's especially the case when the company is compared to more traditional automakers.
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Short-Term Put Traders Swarm Outperforming Credit Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is an AI, or artificial intelligence, lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables, such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness. At last check UPST was trading down 0.7% at $110.65. On Jan. 12, Upstart Holdings announced...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Geberit Sales Rise at Strongest Pace in 22 Years on Home Improvement Trend

ZURICH (Reuters) -Geberit on Thursday reported its strongest annual sales growth in 22 years as customers stranded by the pandemic chose to improve their homes with its piping and bathroom products. The maker of ceramics, shower toilets and other construction supplies reported annual sales rising 16% to 3.46 billion Swiss...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
am-online.com

Faltering car availability blamed for record automotive customer complaints

Car brands have managed to improve their customer satisfaction ratings despite a decline in vehicle availability triggering record customer complaints. The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) found that, despite average customer satisfaction in the automotive sector rising to 80.7 points – its biggest ever year on year increase – 14.1% of customers have experienced problems with a brand’s service in the past six months.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Is Flat as Stocks Remain in Rut This Year Amid Rising Rates

Stocks were flat on Wednesday, despite several strong earnings reports, as investors remained cautious on equities amid elevated rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 20 points, helped by a 4% jump in Procter & Gamble's stock. The S&P 500 was flat. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1. The Nasdaq has been teetering with being on track to close in correction territory, more than 10% off its record close in November.
STOCKS
The Independent

Car production slumps to lowest since 1956, figures show

The number of cars built in the UK last year fell to the lowest total since 1956 as the industry suffered a “dismal” 12 months, new figures have revealed.Production was down by 6.7% over the year to 859,575, and down by a third compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 figure.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said issues such as the shortage of semi conductors, the closure of Honda’s Swindon factory, Covid-related issues like staff shortages and border controls following Brexit had all affected carmakers.Factories had to reduce or pause production as they waited for parts hit by the global...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Shell: Good Short-Term And Long-Term Outlook

Supply cuts and under-investment on oil exploration during 2020 and early 2021 will soon impact crude oil price. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is an integrated supermajor oil company that operates in multiple segments (integrated gas, upstream, oil products, and chemicals). Thanks to the recovery in oil demand since the pandemic and advancing petroleum commodity prices, Shell turned a profit in 2021, and I expect the trend to continue in the short term (1~2 year). Over the longer term, European supermajors (Shell, Total (NYSE:TTE), and BP (NYSE:BP)) have been significantly more proactive about investing in energy transformation compared to their American counterparts, and I expect this will serve them well. I believe Shell provides a good investment opportunity for an investor because:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Spokesman-Review

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

WASHINGTON – Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to increase last week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%. Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD dips under 0.7200, breaks key short-term trend support as equities decline

AUD/USD slipped under 0.7200 on Tuesday as key short-term trend support was broken and amid downside in global equities. Aussie traders were also fretting about further domestic data that showed weakening consumer confidence and Omicron infections surge. AUD/USD broke below key short-term trendline support earlier during Tuesday’s session and has...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy