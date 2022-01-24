Rising used car stocks at 2021’s year-end a ‘short term’ trend

The number of cars built in the UK last year fell to the lowest total since 1956 as the industry suffered a “dismal” 12 months, new figures have revealed.Production was down by 6.7% over the year to 859,575, and down by a third compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 figure.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said issues such as the shortage of semi conductors, the closure of Honda’s Swindon factory, Covid-related issues like staff shortages and border controls following Brexit had all affected carmakers.Factories had to reduce or pause production as they waited for parts hit by the global...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO