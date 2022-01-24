ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Early release Fridays? Austin ISD considers proposed schedule change

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmcDs_0du49Rpg00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TGIF: Austin ISD students might see a few shortened Fridays this spring, following a proposal floated by district officials Thursday.

In a family newsletter , AISD outlined options for early release Fridays due to challenges teachers are facing, referring to the early releases as opportunities to “provide additional support” to teachers as they navigate the spring semester.

COVID-19 AND SCHOOLS: Round Rock ISD group urges TEA to give more control to school districts

“Our teachers have had a hard year and we’re working on ways we can provide additional support during this challenging time,” the newsletter said in part.

The district is currently considering three separate options:

  • 3-hour early releases: If selected, AISD would have 3-hour early releases on one Friday each month and twice in May. Beginning in February, that would translate to a total of five 3-hour early release days.
  • 2-hour early releases: If chosen, AISD would have nine 2-hour early release days throughout the spring semester, beginning in February.
  • No early release: If opted, the district would make no changes to the calendar and the spring schedule would continue under current, unaltered operations.
POPULAR NOW: Some Central Texas schools closed Monday due to COVID-19

Officials said the early release days wouldn’t translate to extra days added onto the district calendar; AISD can meet its state required instructional minutes without adding days.

The district gathered feedback through Sunday and will outline next steps in the coming days.

KXAN

Eanes ISD names deputy its lone finalist for superintendent

EISD's Board of Trustees unanimously named a familiar face as its finalist, current deputy superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett. Arnett has been with EISD since 2016 and previously worked in a suburban Chicago school district and at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin bulk collection, large brush service suspended starting Feb. 21

The City of Austin is suspending its large brush and bulk collection "until further notice" beginning Feb. 21 for curbside customers due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. The city is also having trouble filling open positions within Austin Resource Recovery, even after recently increasing pay to help entice people to apply.
AUSTIN, TX
