ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Big plans for SpaceX

By Elijah Chiland
Los Angeles Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 20th anniversary since the founding of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and what was once a plucky space startup struggling to launch its first rocket has grown into an aerospace behemoth and one of the most valuable private companies in the world. Last year, SpaceX broke...

labusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: How do we stop Elon Musk from becoming a supervillain? It’s pretty simple

Much like a Bond villain, the world’s richest man can manipulate entire markets with a single tweet. His latest venture could provide the globe with internet access through his Starlink program. If successful, this will make him the single most influential private citizen on earth. No one man or company should carry such an unprecedented burden of responsibility. However, instead of taxing or regulating Musk to oblivion, it’s time we provided him some real competition. That’s why it’s time for Elon’s rivals to receive the same subsidies that enabled Tesla and SpaceX to dominate in the first place. Many paint...
ECONOMY
WOKV

SpaceX rocket to crash into moon

A piece of a SpaceX rocket is on track to crash into the moon. As dire as that may sound, or as fascinating as it may be, it will not much affect the moon, scientists say, The Washington Post reported. The rocket, which weighs 4 metric tons, will hit the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

SpaceX reveals Starship “marine recovery” plans in new job postings

In a series of new job postings, SpaceX has hinted at an unexpected desire to develop “marine recovery systems for the Starship program.”. Since SpaceX first began bending metal for its steel Starship development program in late 2018, CEO Elon Musk, executives, and the company itself have long maintained that both Super Heavy boosters and Starship upper stages would perform what are known as return-to-launch-site (RTLS) landings. It’s no longer clear if those long-stated plans are set in stone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bay News 9

SpaceX plans to launch Italian satellite Thursday evening

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch an Italian satellite from the Space Coast on Thursday evening. The Falcon 9’s launch window opens at 6:11 p.m. EST. The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 60% chance of good weather for launch. The Italian Space Agency’s COSMO-SkyMed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

SpaceX rocket: When will out-of-control Falcon 9 booster crash into the Moon and what happens when it does?

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is about to crash into the Moon after spending nearly seven years on a chaotic course through space.The booster was originally launched from Florida in February 2015 as part of a space weather satellite mission.After the rocket’s second stage completed its burn to reach orbit, it did not have enough fuel to return to the Earth’s atmosphere – sending it into a bizarre orbit that is now on track to collide with the Moon as soon as next month.Why has this happened?SpaceX initially sent the Falcon 9 rocket into space to launch the National Oceanic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

A chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission will crash into the Moon in March, experts say. The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put into orbit a NASA satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). Since then, the second stage of the rocket, or booster, has been floating in what mathematicians call a chaotic orbit, astronomer Bill Gray told AFP Wednesday. It was Gray who calculated the space junk's new collision course with the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Technology#Starlink
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: How the spacecraft will now help us peer into the secrets of the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived in its long-imagined spot, and will finally start surveying the very beginning and end of the cosmos.The spacecraft is now hovering at the Lagrange Point 2, or LP2, which is about a million miles Earth, facing its nightside. It arrived there with a short thruster burn, and will stay there – since the advantage of Lagrange Points is that the gravity is neatly balanced, allowing objects to float there.The space telescope lifted off from Earth 30 days ago and has been making its way to the spot ever since. But in another sense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Los Angeles Business Journal

Virgin Orbit Aims for Larger Market Share Amid Successful Missions

Long Beach-based rocket manufacturer Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. completed its third successful mission January 13th, sending seven satellites into orbit aboard a rocket launched from the wings of a Boeing 747. It was the first launch since the company made its stock market debut on the second-to-last day of 2021...
LONG BEACH, CA
parabolicarc.com

Report: SpaceX’s Boca Chica Plans Face Serious Objections from FWS, NPS

ESG Hound’s latest look SpaceX’s plan to launch Super Heavy/Starship boosters from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas suggests the entire effort might need to be scrapped. (The US Department of Interior Drops the Gauntlet on SpaceX and the FAA: SpaceX is headed for an EIS) The...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX firms up Falcon 9’s busy January launch plans

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has rolled out to Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A ahead of the company’s third Falcon 9 launch this month as plans for another two missions – for a total of five – have crystallized. A Spaceflight Now webcam captured the unknown flight-proven...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Press

Photo credit: SpaceX

ICEYE Expands World's Largest SAR Satellite Constellation; launches first U.S. built spacecraft. IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging and an expert in NatCat solutions, has successfully launched two new SAR satellites into orbit. The launch included the first satellite built, licensed and operated by ICEYE US. Both satellites were launched on the SpaceX Transporter-3 smallsat rideshare mission with Exolaunch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Communication has successfully been established with each spacecraft. In total, ICEYE has now deployed 16 satellites since 2018, including both commercial and dedicated customer missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Democrat-Herald

SpaceX launches satellite mission

SpaceX launched Transporter-3 Thursday, a mission containing numerous small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government use. Transporter-3 is SpaceX's third dedicated rideshare mission. On board are 105 spacecraft including microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket returned back to Earth for a successful landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Tonga volcano blast hundreds of times more powerful than Hiroshima, NASA says

The undersea volcano that erupted near Tonga earlier this month was "hundreds of times" more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear explosion, according to NASA. NASA scientist Jim Garvin and his colleagues have been observing changes in Tonga land masses since 2015 when new land rose about the surface of the water and joined two existing islands.
INDUSTRY
knowtechie.com

Walmart seemingly has big plans for the metaverse

Walmart is the latest big name to join the race for the metaverse. CNBC has reported that the company had filed a slew of metaverse-related trademarks in the last few days of 2021. A total of seven trademark applications were submitted; ranging from its own cryptocurrency and a crypto wallet...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy