Autonomy Turns to Tesla to Launch Subscription Service

AutoWeb to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy. SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, and Autonomy, a completely digital mobility offering that provides consumers with an affordable way to get access to a vehicle without long-term debt or commitment, have entered into a new business relationship. The relationship provides car shoppers visiting any of AutoWeb's automotive web properties, including Car.com and Usedcars.com, the opportunity to subscribe with Autonomy to drive a Tesla Model 3 on a month-to-month basis after a three-month hold period.
