ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Autonomy Turns to Tesla to Launch Subscription Service

By Mediha DiMartino
Los Angeles Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Painter’s betting on Tesla. His Santa Monica-based company — NextCar Holding Co. Inc., doing business as Autonomy — which specializes in offering short-term vehicle subscriptions, will focus on providing the popular Model 3 to consumers in the Los Angeles area. “If you wanted to buy...

labusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla will not launch any new models in 2022

Elon Musk confirms that the company will prioritise increasing capacity over launching the Cybertruck and Roadster. Tesla will not launch any new models until 2023 at the earliest, as it focuses its efforts on overcoming the supply chain crisis and scaling up its global production capacity. The move means the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Monica, CA
Cars
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Business
Local
California Cars
grocerydive.com

7-Eleven introduces subscription delivery service

7-Eleven last week announced its new 7Now Gold Pass subscription delivery service, according to a company press release. Subscribers can spend $5.95 per month to access over 3,000 items including hot food, drinks, household items and groceries for delivery. Customers can expect orders in about 30 minutes and will be...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
petproductnews.com

How Autoship/Subscription Services and DTC Marketing Are Rewiring the Pet Market

Already pre-pandemic, personalized product assortments home-delivered to online shoppers via autoship (aka auto-replenishment, subscription, repeat purchase) had nothing to prove—look no further than Amazon’s Subscribe & Save, available to its nearly 150 million U.S. Prime subscribers, or Chewy’s Autoship, which accounts for a 70 percent and still-growing share of the pet e-tail beast’s sales. Lending additional gravitas to the approach is BarkBox’s December 2020 valuation at approximately $1.6 billion during its IPO-centered merger agreement with Northern Star Acquisition Corp.
PETS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Virtual Brand Group Demystifies Metaverse

Justin Hochberg spent most of his career in entertainment, creating and producing numerous shows for TV audiences. But for his latest venture, Virtual Brand Group Inc., his canvas is the metaverse, a network of virtual worlds online where users deploy avatars to play games, interact, attend events, and buy or trade virtual and real commodities.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Cancel unwanted iPhone subscriptions for apps and services

Apple has made it very easy to cancel iPhone subscriptions you no longer want for applications or services you may have previously subscribed to. If you’d like to quickly access a full list of all your active subscriptions from your iPhone, this quick guide will take you through the process showing you how to manage your subscriptions directly from your mobile device.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Painter
Wired

The Best Ebook Subscription Services for Every Kind of Reader

Ebooks have not swept away traditional tomes the way streaming services for music, movies, and TV shows have slashed sales of discs. Physical book sales are booming, but ebooks and audiobooks have a dedicated, appreciative audience. If you love to read, an ebook subscription service is a great way to discover new titles, find recommendations, and read more indie books. We tried out several of the most popular options, delving into their available libraries, apps, and features to determine the best ebook subscription services and audiobook subscriptions for different people.
TV SHOWS
PennLive.com

Sheetz now offers an unlimited 'fryz' subscription service

If you want it, you can most likely subscribe to it these days. This definitely rings true for movies, TV, music, groceries, food, and wine deliveries. Now Sheetz has thrown its hat in the subscription service ring, and fries are the focus! Sheetz now offers a subscription service for fries through its app for $9.99 monthly.
MUSIC
The Press

Autonomy.com - the fastest, cheapest and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3 (PRNewsfoto/Autonomy)

AutoWeb to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy. SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, and Autonomy, a completely digital mobility offering that provides consumers with an affordable way to get access to a vehicle without long-term debt or commitment, have entered into a new business relationship. The relationship provides car shoppers visiting any of AutoWeb's automotive web properties, including Car.com and Usedcars.com, the opportunity to subscribe with Autonomy to drive a Tesla Model 3 on a month-to-month basis after a three-month hold period.
CARS
Nieman Lab

Axios launches a premium subscription product aimed at the “dealmakers” among us

The same week Axios celebrated its five-year anniversary, the news startup known for its rapid-fire editorial style has launched Axios Pro, a subscription service focused on deals in financial technology, health technology, and retail. Axios has been hinting at plans to launch a premium subscription product since the very beginning....
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Subscription Service#Subscriptions#Autonomy
SFGate

Instagram Launches Test of Subscriptions for U.S. Creators

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and chairman/CEO of parent company Meta, announced the test in a post Wednesday. “This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories,” he wrote. “I’m excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators’ hands soon.”
INTERNET
insideevs.com

Tesla's FSD Subscription Unchanged While Package Price Increases

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent tweet, the electric automaker officially increased the price of its Full Self-Driving Beta package to $12,000. It was previously $10,000 for the package, which some folks paid even less for in the past. It was priced at $8,000 when Tesla first started running its controversial beta testing program.
CARS
Phone Arena

YouTube Music, Premium launches annual subscription

Google has long been offering YouTube Premium and YouTube Music monthly account memberships, where users can subscribe and pay every month for access to millions of songs and videos for ad-free viewing and downloading. As of today, YouTube is officially rolling out a new subscription option to users across the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
GeekyGadgets

Humble Bundle Will Become A Subscription Service

Gamers who don’t like the idea of paying full price for video games have likely heard or even bought into Humble Choice. This is a pay-what-you-want type service where depending on how much you paid, you get access to a certain number of games. Your payments also go towards charities and to the developers.
VIDEO GAMES
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Budgeting with Subscription Services

While our general health and food costs are rising with inflation, one other set of prices rising is that of subscription services. Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Paramount, Apple, Disney, and so many more it’s hard to keep track! With all these rising prices, is it time to condense? What should you do to deal rising costs? Chris lays out his way of budgeting with all these subscription services, maybe it’s something you could do too!
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Humble subscription service is dumping Mac, Linux access in 18 days

Humble, the bundle-centric games retailer that launched with expansive Mac and Linux support in 2010, will soon shift a major component of its business to Windows-only gaming. The retailer's monthly subscription service, Humble Choice, previously offered a number of price tiers; the more you paid, the more new games you could claim in a given month. Starting February 1, Humble Choice will include less choice, as it will only offer a single $12/month tier, complete with a few new game giveaways per month and ongoing access to two collections of games: Humble's existing "Trove" collection of classic games, and a brand-new "Humble Games Collection" of more modern titles.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy