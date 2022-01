Those of you who are of a similar persuasion will know that tonight is Burns Night. For those of you of some other persuasion, Burns Night is the annual celebration of the birthday and life of Scotland’s favorite poet, Robert Burns. The celebratory feast includes a traditional fare—haggis (more, later), neeps (mashed turnips), and tatties (mashed potatoes)—and a litany of toasts and speeches that include such standards as the Selkirk Grace, Burns own “Address to the Haggis,” a Toast to the Lassies, the Reply to the Laddies, and eventually, the Toast to the Immortal Memory (to Burns, of course), all washed down by wee drams of Scotland’s most famous export, its “water of life,” better known the world over as whisky.

