The economic consequences of the UK’s exit from the EU are only just becoming clear, and the government is under growing pressure to sort out at least some of the unravelling mess.Lorry drivers are blaming the huge queues building up at the port of Dover “entirely” on post-Brexit controls, with one telling The Independent that disruption on both sides of the border is bound to get worse when imports and exports pick up again in February.Meanwhile, port chiefs have urged the government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease the impact of biometric checks that are set...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO