MTM On the Road: CJ’s Stables Has Sleigh Rides and More

Every day is an opportunity to try something new and CJ’s Stables lets you do just that.

They have been around for now two years and are getting their footing in Manton.

They have trail rides and sleigh rides.

They offer this even during the cold months.

Each of their sleigh rides stop at a fire to warm up and grab some hot chocolate.

They encourage beginners to come out. Owner, Cassandra Richards, says teaching beginners how to ride is one of her favorite parts.

Madison and Stephanie show us all they have to offer from sleigh rides to learning how to ride a horse yourself and more.