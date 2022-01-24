ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera showcases Latino roots and motherhood with "LA FUERZA"

By By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VWtD_0du47vlG00

NEW YORK — Christina Aguilera doesn’t pick up exactly where she left 22 years ago with her Latin Grammy winning Spanish album “Mi Reflejo.” The superstar singer comes full force as a “grown woman and a mother” to showcase her Latino roots in the EP “LA FUERZA.” And that is only the beginning.

While 2000’s “Mi Reflejo” included five Spanish-language versions of tracks from her self-titled 1999 debut album, four original compositions and two cover songs, “LA FUERZA” presents six original tracks, all co-written by Aguilera. The Sony Music Latin release includes the singles “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, “Somos Nada” and the newly released “Santo” with Ozuna.

“It’s something that I wanted to do for a very long time, but to be honest, I really wanted to wait for the right moment,” Aguilera said. “When everything slowed down within the last couple of years, I was able to really pause and come back to my priorities and what I’ve been wanting to do.”

In “LA FUERZA,” Aguilera plays with rhythms that range from reggaeton (in the opener “Ya Llegué”) and Latin/urban fusion, to ballad and guaracha. She even tackles ranchero music in “La Reina”, which she says is a tribute to the recently deceased Vicente Fernández, who famously performed José Alfredo Jiménez’s Mexican classic “El Rey.”

In 2020, during the pandemic, the mother of two moved to Miami with her family to work for a month in the studio with other musicians and “finally dive in the way I wanted to, ‘cause I wasn’t just gonna do it and receive songs and be done,” she said. “I really fell in love with music all over again.”

Being in a city with one of the biggest U.S. Spanish-speaking populations, where Latin music can be heard everywhere, helped her reconnect with her childhood and inspire her: “It just felt so good getting back to it.” The singer, whose father is Ecuadorian, grew up in a Spanish-speaking household before her parents divorced when she was 6.

And her Spanish-speaking fans can expect more this year. “LA FUERZA” is the first installment of a trilogy that Aguilera plans to release in 2022.

Aguilera spoke about the experience, being a perfectionist and living without expectation. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Did motherhood play a role in you wanting to explore a little more your Latino roots at this point?

Yes, that was also a part of why it was so important for me. You know, I grew up in a Spanish-speaking household ... (but) my kids, I don’t have a Spanish-speaking partner, so they don’t hear it the way I grew up listening to it. This is such a beautiful thing to give them, the experience of music, to be around and see that this is a part of them, this is a part of their background, and this is a part of my childhood sharing with them. The whole experience now, coming full circle from baby Christina with “Mi Reflejo” to now “LA FUERZA” as a grown woman, means so much to me to be able to also share that with my children.

You co-wrote all the songs and sing them with perfect pronunciation. How was this process for you?

I take it very seriously. I’m a super perfectionist when it comes to myself and my work, and I’m very critical, so I take my time, and that’s also why I wanted to be surrounded and inside of it. Miami is such a hotbed of incredible talent from all over the world and again, the Latin music is undeniable, there’s nothing like it, and to feel it from the inside out is very important for me. So going there, and when I start hearing it from all angles and everybody is speaking it (laughs) — nobody is speaking English — you catch up very quickly and many things are remembered from being a kid. It’s like a second nature whenever I am around it and whenever I’m singing it. And not to say it’s not a challenge not being my first language, but I’m never going to back down from a challenge. I’m never going to take the easy way out either. I definitely have two incredible people that I work with who did help me on honing into the words, and it’s also tricky because every territory has a different way of speaking and different slang, so I really reverted that to the way I heard my father speak it and also keeping it pretty classic.

You cover a variety of genres. Was it important for you to showcase different Latin rhythms?

I’m not a one-dimensional artist, I’ve always loved exploring different genres in English and to limit yourself also in Latin music — I just am inspired by too many different things to do that. I really wanted to be true to different things that inspire me, and I do love hanging out with my friends and listening to reggaeton and dancing, it makes you feel good. “Santo” with Ozuna is such an incredible embodiment of that, but you know, always honoring the classics. “La Reina” keeps it pretty authentic, is so fun to sort of step into that and also is a tribute to the legend, Vicente (Fernández) “El Rey”.

Tell me about “Santo.” How was it working with Ozuna?

That was one of the first songs that I actually heard a track for and I was like, “Oh my God, I love this song.” The hook was there. (Puerto Rican singer-songwriter) GALE was one of the writers, she’s a beautiful writer, super poetic. Really tricky with the tongue! I really worked extra on some of those lyrics, you know? (laughs) But I love the song so much! It’s something that you can feel sexy and empowered by. So, after I recorded it, I already got back to L.A. when I got an email that was like, “OK, you have to check your email, there’s a surprise.” And the surprise was Ozuna’s verse (laughs.) I was like, “Oh my God!” I was so excited for him to join the record, and he did his own thing with it. So right after I was done with the girls doing “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” I went right into “Santo” with Ozuna and we shot the video right there in Vegas after the Latin Grammys. We get to embody this ethereal world of nature, hallucination and twisted darkness, but I’m being hunted by an ex-lover who betrayed me, so (laughs.) It was a really fun video to shoot and the song and the hook is undeniable.

Two decades after “Mi Reflejo,” what are your expectations with “LA FUERZA”?

No expectations! It’s just a labor of love. I’ve been in this business too long to worry about expecting anything. Anything can always happen! I’ve learned over the years to truly let go of what people think, what people say. I just wanna do things that I love, do things that fans I hope love and appreciate and inspire them. At the end of the day, really make music that I can love and respect and feel proud of and share with my children, that will live on after I’m gone.

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Christina Aguilera's New Music Video Includes a Fiery Red Latex Corset Dress and Matching Butt-Length Braid

Christina Aguilera has been on fire, fueling a full-blown Xtina renaissance that's right in line with the world's recent nostalgia craze. On Thursday, the '90s diva and Puerto Rican artist Ozuna dropped their new reggaeton-meets-Latin song, "Santo," and a sizzling music video to go along with it. In the clip, Xtina wore several sexy looks that were muy caliente. She started the song out in a skintight black unitard accented by a gothic chained belt. Her butt-length, flame-red hair — which seems to be a motif in all her latest drops — was crimped with several thin braids in the front that were adorned with silver charms.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Becky G
Person
Ozuna
thatgrapejuice.net

Christina Aguilera Addresses Britney Spears Conservatorship Drama

Christina Aguilera is hot on the promotional trail for her new Spanish-language EP ‘La Fuerza.’. On her press trek, she sat down for an interview with radio host Enrique Santos. And while much of the discourse centered around the project, talk eventually turned to Xtina’s contemporary Britney Spears.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Christina Aguilera and Ozuna have fans saying ‘OMG’ ahead of their new song

Christina Aguilera has been claiming her space in the Latin music scene and has another song dropping soon. After collaborating withBecky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso, she joined forces with Ozuna and they have new a single called “Santo” dropping next Thursday on January 20th. Aguilera shared a behind-the-scenes look of the music video and the artists are matching in red leather looks and sunglasses. Fans are excited about the collaboration and have been left comments like “OMG,” and “omg omg omg omg.”
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Adele, Christina Aguilera, Shenseea & Megan Thee Stallion, more

DIY distributor DistroKid has named Matthew Ogle its new VP Product. “Matt has more than 20 years experience building products that strengthen connections between people”, says COO Phil Bauer. “We’re THRILLED to have him at DistroKid where he will focus on adding tools that help artists with promotion, content creation and audience engagement”.
BUSINESS
In Style

Christina Aguilera Matched Her Sunglasses to Her Snake-Print Top

Christina Aguilera swapped out her usual wardrobe of latex and ... well, much less, for something slightly more sinister. Her latest Instagram gallery shows off an outfit with an allover snake print, which included a skin-tight top, matching long gloves, and even a pair of square-shaped shades with the same brown-and-white pattern on the oversized arms. She posted the photos on Twitter, as well, adding a few more shots for good measure and to show off her straight-leg blue jeans and long, waist-length blonde hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Sony Music Latin#Fuerza#Latino#Santo#Mexican
95.5 FM WIFC

Both Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato tease new music is on the way

Both Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato delighted their fans by announcing new music is on the horizon. For Christina, she shared an image of her and Latin singer Ozuna posing in tight red outfits on Twitter and revealed that the two have a song coming out next week called “Santo.” Fans can listen to the collab on Thursday, January 20, and are able to pre-save it now.
MUSIC
News4Jax.com

Q&A: Aguilera picks up Spanish full force with "LA FUERZA"

NEW YORK – Christina Aguilera doesn't pick up exactly where she left 22 years ago with her Latin Grammy winning Spanish album “Mi Reflejo.” The superstar singer comes full force as a “grown woman and a mother” to showcase her Latino roots in the EP “LA FUERZA”, out Friday. And that is only the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Christina Aguilera 'couldn't be happier' for Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera "couldn't be happier" for Britney Spears after her conservatorship was terminated. The 40-year-old pop star had her 13-year conservatorship ended in November, and Christina has now expressed her support for the singer. She said: "I couldn't be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases January 21: Charlie Puth, Christina Aguilera, Ozuna, Conan Gray and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Charlie Puth officially released his Tik Tok-viral tune, "Light Switch," Lana Del Rey shared her latest Euphoria track, "Watercolor Eyes," and Mary J. Blige dropped the latest single off her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, a collaboration with Dave East titled "Rent Money."
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera & Ozuna Bless Fans With ‘Santo’ Video: Watch

"Santo" marks the first time Christina Aguilera and Ozuna collaborate. Just hours before dropping her Spanish-language EP La Fuerza, Christina Aguilera delivers the Ozuna-assisted “Santo,” a hypnotizing, head-bobbing reggaeton song. Marking the first time the pair have collaborated on a track, “Santo” is the third single from Aguilera’s...
CELEBRITIES
edm.com

DallasK Nabs Production Credit On Christina Aguilera and Ozuna's Collaboration, "Santo"

DallasK has netted yet another high-profile production credit to his name with the release of Christina Aguilera and Ozuna's brass-heavy reggaetón smash, "Santo." The Spanish-language single is DallasK's latest in a growing list of production and compositional credits he's amassed amongst contemporary music artists. Electronic dance music fans certainly know him best for his reputation as an electro house dynamo, a reputation he earned in the early days of his career with tracks like "Area51" with Hardwell, "Show Me" alongside Tiësto, and the anthemic "Crash 2.0" with Adventure Club.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Christina Aguilera Stuns for ELLE Mexico

The Pop diva dazzles on the cover of ELLE Mexico‘s newest issue. Lensed by Benjo Arwas, the striking spread arrives on the heels of Xtina’s freshly released EP ‘La Fuerza.’. The project – which serves as “the first chapter” of a series of EPs to come –...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera stuns in dramatic black latex for celebratory post

Christina Aguilera has left fans stunned once again in a new post showing off yet another jaw-dropping look. Clad in a curve-hugging, black latex mini dress with a plunging neckline, the singer was inundated with fire emojis galore from fans raving about her dramatic look. She styled the mini dress...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
131
Followers
692
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy