If you had asked people during the offseason or a couple of weeks into the 2021-2022 season if the Dallas Mavericks needed to make some major roster changes, most of those people would have likely answered, "yes." And to be fair, the answer to that question today may still be the same, but given how well the Mavs have played for nearly a full month now, the expectations for this current roster are higher than they were.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO