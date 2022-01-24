ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Work-week forecast: DC area sees another arctic blast, rain/snow likely at end of the week

By StormWatch7 Meteorologist Eileen Whelan
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — It's the last full week of January and our cold weather pattern will continue. The week will start off dry Monday with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s. Our average high for late January is 45 degrees, so we will be a few degrees below average to start...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Another round of snow expected by week's end

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — WEDNESDAY NIGHT UPDATE:. A clear sky and calm wind is allowing temperatures to plunge on this Wednesday night, with some locations up in northern and eastern West Virginia falling to near 0 already with snow on the ground. Most of us will end up around or below 10 degrees by dawn Thursday, making for one of the coldest mornings so far this Winter.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday. A coastal storm will bring us a variety of impacts including snow showers, slick roads, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding. While we are confident we’ll see accumulating snow, there is still uncertainty about how much we will get, particularly in the Baltimore metro area. Snow is expected to begin later in the day on Friday with the bulk of it falling overnight into Saturday morning. So far, it looks like the highest totals will be over the Eastern Shore, but this is something that we’ll...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Morning Wind Chills In The 20s As Light Rain/Snow Moves Toward Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —  North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon. The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later today, in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up Overnight, Lake Effect Snow Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer. (Credit: CBS 2) The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees. THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees. FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Blast#Wind Chill#Dmv
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and temperatures are dangerously low. Wednesday morning temperatures start below zero with wind chills feeling like -30 degrees. Sunny skies will look warm, but highs will only reach 12 degrees with wind chills below zero. CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather says frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Souza is also warning to limit time outside due to black ice, causing dangerous walking and driving conditions. There’s an end in sight to this deep freeze. Thursday’s going to be a much milder day with temperatures climbing to 30 degrees with a chance of scattered snow showers.
CHICAGO, IL
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Another round of snow to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Winter Storm Watch for all of southeast Virginia and most of northeast North Carolina from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3" to 6" possible with locally higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Tracking snow to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WIBW

Thursday forecast: Seasonal to end the work week, mild this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast is broken up into 3 parts: Seasonal today and tomorrow, mild Saturday through Monday. Tuesday is the wild card with uncertainty on the timing of a cold front however most spots will likely be mild again. The 2nd half of next work week will be cold with a possible snow storm.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSLS

Winter packs one-two punch with light snow, Arctic air to end the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Even though most of us start out in the teens first thing Thursday morning, it’s only forecast to feel colder heading into the weekend. Before we get there, though, we enjoy a decent amount of sunshine Thursday and highs of 40-45°. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight as clouds increase.
ROANOKE, VA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
MIAMI, FL
WJLA

Snow still appears likely for the DC area Friday into Saturday

WASHINGTON (7News) — All eyes are on Friday into Saturday as our next threat for snow appears likely in the forecast. While this may not be the blockbuster some of you have been wishing for, it still has the ability to cause problems on the roads. A cold front...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy