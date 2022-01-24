ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Peanut Butter Day

kxnet.com
 3 days ago

If the mere mention of peanut butter makes your mouth water, then National Peanut Butter Day is your jam!. Lovers of this legume will eat it straight from the jar, but the spread was not...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

It’s National Popcorn Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — January 22nd is National Popcorn Day! Caramel, buttered, salted, kettled and so many more flavors make popcorn the perfect snack anytime, anywhere. Just make sure you have your floss handy!. Did you know that the corn we eat and the corn we pop are two...
GREENVILLE, NC
ctvisit.com

Celebrate National Pie Day!

Come to Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Farm Market to celebrate National Pie Day! Enjoy one of our Lyman's own fruit pies for just $9.99! We will also be handing out pie samples from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See you there!
FOOD & DRINKS
okcfox.com

National Cheese Lovers Day

Today is National Cheese Lovers Day, so Shelby and Malcolm are talking all things cheese. They have everything from charcuterie board ideas to the Watonga Cheese Festival to their favorite cheeses.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mansfield News Journal

Today is: National Fig Newton Day

Fig Newtons are cookies filled with fig paste or jam, which are a trademarked variation of the fig roll; they are manufactured by Nabisco, a company owned by Mondelez International. As Nabisco now uses different flavored jams in the cookies besides figs, including berries and apples, the brand is no longer called "Fig Newtons," but simply "Newtons." Nonetheless, today celebrates the fig variety of the Newton.
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The News-Messenger

Today is: National Rubber Ducky Day

According to Sesame Street's calendar, Jan. 13 marks the birthday of Rubber Duckie, the bathtub toy of Ernie. The day has since become celebrated as Rubber Ducky Day. Rubber Duckie first appeared on Sesame Street Episode 0078, on Feb. 25, 1970; Ernie was in a bathtub in a room that resembled his living room, and sang the song, "Rubber Duckie."
MUSIC
informnny.com

Is there a national day for everything? National Fruitcake Toss day celebrated on January 22

(WWTI) — There seems to be a national day for almost everything, including a day where individuals are encouraged to throw fruitcakes as far as they can. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the inspiration for the national celebration came from the first Great Fruitcake Toss which was held in Manitou Springs, Colorado on January 3 in 1996. Each year the entrants compete to see who can hurl or toss their fruitcakes the farthest at the event.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
staradvertiser.com

Happy National Green Juice Day

To celebrate National Green Juice Day — today, Jan. 26 — Bluetree Café will feature two exclusive green drinks: Super Juice and the Green Glow. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#National Day#Appreciation Day#Aztecs
wgnradio.com

National Squirrel Appreciation Day

January 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, and for many of us it’s hard to find appreciation for the “tree rats” who steal from and destroy bird feeders, chew home and auto wiring and wreak other havoc. But, squirrel expert and naturalist Steve Sullivan, Director at the Hefner Museum of Natural History at Miami University, and former naturalist at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Chicago, tells Steve Alexander there is much to appreciate about the squirrel. And he says one way to appreciate them is by hunting and eating them, as left unchecked, the rapidly reproducing squirrels would overwhelm us.
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
womenfitness.net

Coffee and Tea Drinking may be Associated with Reduced Rates of Stroke and Dementia

Drinking coffee or tea may be associated with a lower risk of stroke and dementia, according to a study of healthy individuals aged 50-74 publishing Nov. 16 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. Drinking coffee was also associated with a lower risk of post-stroke dementia. Strokes are life-threatening events which...
DRINKS
visitmickey.com

National Plan For a Vacation Day

No matter where you want to go, Disney can take you there!!!. California offers the Original Theme Park - Walt's Park - Disneyland. Enjoy two Parks and three different Disney Resorts in this fully walkable property. That's right... no Disney Buses, just a short walk to either Park!. Florida of...
TRAVEL
beverlypress.com

National Pastrami Day at Canter’s

Celebrate National Pastrami Day on Jan. 14 with one of the best, a Canter’s pastrami piled high on rye. Be sure to pair it with Canter’s famous pickles and finish with a black and white cookie. Canter’s is open for dine-in, take out and delivery with their full menu available. Visit the flagship location on Fairfax, or the new store in West L.A. 419 N. Fairfax Ave., (323) 651-2030; 12109 Santa Monica Blvd. at Bundy, (424) 317-0307.
FOOD & DRINKS
mountainlake.org

Waddle on Down for National Penguin Day!

Don your finest tuxedo and celebrate National Penguin Day!. Each year on January 20th penguin lovers around the nation show their appreciation for these tiny feathered torpedoes of land and sea. Did you know there are 18 species of penguins and all of them live in the Southern Hemisphere, from Antarctica to as far north as the Galapagos Islands?
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy