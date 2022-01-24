NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Peanut Butter Day

January 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, and for many of us it’s hard to find appreciation for the “tree rats” who steal from and destroy bird feeders, chew home and auto wiring and wreak other havoc. But, squirrel expert and naturalist Steve Sullivan, Director at the Hefner Museum of Natural History at Miami University, and former naturalist at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Chicago, tells Steve Alexander there is much to appreciate about the squirrel. And he says one way to appreciate them is by hunting and eating them, as left unchecked, the rapidly reproducing squirrels would overwhelm us.

