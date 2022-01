We all know that driving conditions can get pretty bad throughout the Wyoming winters. Especially if you're driving on the interstate at higher speeds. It's not just the slickness of the roads due to the winters that can create problems, but what about when there are high winds blowing snow every which way across the road making visibility decreased to the minimum. That's a scary thought. Someone even captured it in a video on TikTok.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO