ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Leads team with 23 points

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wagner amassed 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Zach LaVine and Javonte Green return from injuries — but it’s Ayo Dosunmu who helps save the Chicago Bulls to end a 3-game road trip with a 111-110 win

In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decisive Victory#Magic#Fg#Bulls#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Paul George News

Clippers star Paul George was on pace to have another All-Star season. Unfortunately, he suffered a UCL injury in his right elbow that has kept him off the hardwood for a while. On the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst had an update on George’s...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls by the numbers: Inside the recent 3-7 slide that dropped them out of first place in the Eastern Conference

January hasn’t gone easy on the Chicago Bulls, who have fallen from first place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-game slide punctuated by injuries to three starters. The Bulls went 3-7 through a run of games that included heavy-hitter matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Zach LaVine’s return in a 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday ...
NBA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Is On Quite The Hot Stretch

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum bust out of his shooting slump with a monster game on Sunday. While it was great to see Tatum drop 51 on an extremely efficient shooting night, hitting more shots than he misses on a consistent basis has been Tatum’s biggest issue this season. But on Tuesday night, he made it two straight games with stellar shooting, as Tatum led Boston with 36 points in a dominating 128-75 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. He was 14-for-23 from the floor and 7-for-14 from three-point range, and for the second straight game, Tatum got to watch the...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
CBS Sports

No matter how badly the 76ers might want James Harden, actually completing a deal would be extremely difficult

Let's abandon reality for a second. Pretend for a moment that the Brooklyn Nets are smitten with Ben Simmons. Pretend for a moment that James Harden did not reportedly voice his preference to join those Nets over the Philadelphia 76ers, that he is not currently part of the most talented team in the NBA and playing in its biggest market, and that he truly views the 76ers as his ideal team from the summer of 2022 on.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy