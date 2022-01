Los Angeles today marked the two-year anniversary of the county’s first-known Covid infection with the tragic news that the virus had taken the life of a 15-month-old child. “This is the youngest resident to die of Covid-19 since the pandemic began and a stark reminder that the virus can cause devastating outcomes among those most vulnerable, including young children not yet eligible for vaccinations,” said a statement from Los Angeles County Public Health officials. Children under five are not yet eligible for vaccination in Los Angeles — or the United States at large. And older kids lag the population-at-large in getting vaccinated...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO