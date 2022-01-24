ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From one idea to 2 million applications: TomoCredit wants to change the credit score game

By Iulia Ciutina
Cover picture for the articleTomoCredit is a fintech that allows people to build and improve their credit score, requiring no previous credit history. Its founder and CEO, Kristy Kim, wanted to develop a solution to the problem of credit accessibility in the US. At first, she wanted to do it with and for the big...

How to score points in the credit game

Credit scoring can feel like a frustrating game — falls can be sudden and swift, and climbing is a slow slog. In reality, “all scoring models and lenders are aiming to do the same thing, which is to minimize risk and things like missing payments, high balances,” says Jeff Richardson, senior vice president of marketing and communications for VantageScore, one of the two leading credit scoring companies.
Arlan Hamilton
Confirm whether your credit card already has product protection for purchases

Many credit card companies have come up with their own take on extended warranties. As long as you purchase a product with your credit card and the product manufacturer offers a limited warranty, the credit card company will extend the original warranty for an additional length of time. These extra warranties typically last for an additional year, but they often don’t cover big-ticket items like cars, boats, or computers. American Express, Visa, and Mastercard all offer extended warranty benefits, but each card issuer chooses whether to offer them, so you’ll need to check your specific credit card to see if you have this coverage. To take advantage of credit card-sponsored warranties, you usually need to provide your original receipt, credit card statement showing the purchase, and a copy of the manufacturer’s warranty.
Best Personal Loans For Bad Credit: Get Instant Cash From Top Online Lenders For Instalment Loans And No Credit Check Loans| Buy Best Payday Loans With Guaranteed Approval For Low Score Near Me

If you have a bad credit score, it can be difficult for you to get a loan. However, that does not mean that it is impossible. There are indeed a variety of options available for those who have poor credit scores. Lenders can offer a personal loan for emergency expenses...
Credit score vs your credit report

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Your credit report and your credit score are two very different things. Rachel DePompa is on your side with the big differences between the two. According to a recent survey by the financial website Nerdwallet, 82% of Americans think their credit report includes their credit score.
Secured credit cards: One way to build a credit history from scratch

A secured credit card is a type of credit card with a line of credit backed by a security deposit. Because it doesn't require a credit history or credit score, secured credit cards are an appealing option for building a credit history. But secured credit cards charge higher annual interest...
Capital One Bank Review: No-Fee, High-Yield Accounts From One of Largest Credit Card Issuers

You may be familiar with Capital One's popular cash-back and travel rewards credit cards. After all, the corporation is the fourth-largest card issuer in the country. Capital One has taken advantage of its strong financial position to offer online checking, savings and CD accounts with no monthly service charges or minimum balance requirements to worry about. Plus, you don't have to be a cardholder to sign up.
Experian & Oliver Wyman see path to score 96% of credit applicants

COSTA MESA, Calif. - It’s a challenge non-prime and subprime auto finance companies face regularly inside their underwriting departments. An application lands from a consumer with a thin credit file or one who isn’t scored at all. Experian and Oliver Wyman recently found expanded data and advanced analytics...
Call Kurtis: Temporary Bank Closures Impacting Access To Safe Deposit Boxes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento resident almost missed out on his trip to Mexico when he found out he couldn’t access the safe deposit box where he was storing his passport. Mike Tinney was shocked when he showed up to his local Bank of America on Wednesday. The branch was temporarily closed due to COVID-19. A sign on the door instructed him to call a customer service number that then directed him to a webpage, he said. Despite calling customer service for days, Tinney said he couldn’t get a hold of anyone who could help him get inside the closed bank. It’s an...
